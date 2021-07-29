[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck





A citizen caught SANDF personnel climbing into a transport truck on camera and shared the video on Twitter.

Reactions were harsh as people were both horrified and amused by SANDF members struggling to hoist themselves into the vehicle.

Some people were quick to laugh at what appear to be levels of unfitness, while others said to consider all the possibilities before you make insinuations.

Defence analyst Darren Olivier noted that reservists have been called in to help with the recent unrest and that may be why some SANDF personnel look unfit for the job.

More footage of the crack #SANDF troops , we are safe . pic.twitter.com/xgjGvVRCam — Greg Davies (@the_gregdavies) July 27, 2021

This looks terrible and is an unacceptable level of fitness. However some context is also necessary: I said that the SANDF was stretching to deploy whoever possible to meet 25k, including reserves who hadn’t gone out in ages. Not entirely reflective of the core combat units. https://t.co/VxaBPjGYIB — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 27, 2021