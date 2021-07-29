Streaming issues? Report here
Manenberg cat serial killer continues killing spree – police not interested

29 July 2021 11:40 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Crime
Manenberg
Manenberg Community Policing Forum
Animal cruelty
Allan Perrins
Lester Kiewit
Animal Welfare Society of South Africa
The Morning Review
cat serial killer
Vernon Visagie

Lester Kiewit interviews Allan Perrins (Animal Welfare Society) and Pastor Vernon Visagie (Manenberg Community Policing Forum).

  • At least 26 cats have been killed in a gruesome killing spree that has terrified Manenberg

  • The Manenberg police station refuses to open a case, despite being approached by the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa

  • The Animal Welfare Society says it has “substantial, weighty evidence” and a suspect

Picture: Pixabay.com

RELATED: Pet serial killer is brutalising house cats in Manenberg

A cat serial killer is on the loose in Manenberg, and since we reported on it on Tuesday, more cats have been slaughtered.

Two cats were killed on Tuesday night, and another on Wednesday.

The killer (or killers?) slit the cats from head to tail, disembowelled them, and tossed them into people’s yards.

At least 26 cats have died in this ghastly manner.

If you know anything or know anybody who might have information, please call the Animal Welfare Society of SA on 021 692 2626 or 082 601 1761- you may remain anonymous.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Allan Perrins of the Animal Welfare Society of SA and Pastor Vernon Visagie, Chair at the Manenberg Community Policing Forum (scroll up to listen).

… without a doubt killed by the same individual or individuals...

Allan Perrins, Animal Welfare Society of SA

There’s no formal complaint… so therefore the police cannot act on just hearsay…

Pastor Vernon Visagie, Chair - Manenberg Community Policing Forum

Our senior inspector… went to the Manenberg police station… they refused to open a case… There’s substantial, extremely weighty evidence! We’ve got 24 dead cats and a distraught neighbourhood living in fear!

Allan Perrins, Animal Welfare Society of SA

We suspect there’s more than one individual involved… Our investigation is ongoing. There is a fairly substantial lead we’re following up on. It involves a young man from the area with a history of brutality towards cats…

Allan Perrins, Animal Welfare Society of SA



