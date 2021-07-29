12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Music with Tailor & Tramp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fish Archer
Today at 15:10
Penny Heyns on Schoenmaker and Corbett
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Penny Heyns
Today at 15:20
"Dirty Dozen" are peddling anti-vax conspiracies via social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Rassie Erasmus video of ref mistakes in first test
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Are universal vaccine boosters feasible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:20
Police failures demand urgent reforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Newham
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frank Montgomery
Ina Montgomery
Today at 17:05
Update on coronavirus situation with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Appeals court confirms Khehla Sitole's 'breach of duty'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 17:45
Test Kitchen to close down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Manenberg cat serial killer continues killing spree – police not interested Lester Kiewit interviews Allan Perrins (Animal Welfare Society) and Pastor Vernon Visagie (Manenberg Community Policing Forum). 29 July 2021 11:40 AM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
View all Local
12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement. 29 July 2021 12:06 PM
[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about trending stories on social media. 29 July 2021 11:26 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Food shortages loom in South Africa, warn meat processors Mandy Wiener interviews Peter Gordon, CEO of the SA Meat Processors Association. 29 July 2021 2:21 PM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Business
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 28 July 2021 2:53 PM
Tax on investments 101: 'Legally pay as little as possible to Sars' Africa Melane interviews Certified Financial Planner Kobus Kleyn (Financial Planning Institute of South Africa). 28 July 2021 11:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann. 28 July 2021 6:29 AM
View all Sport
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Africa
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town. 29 July 2021 9:14 AM
SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart' John Maytham interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst. 28 July 2021 3:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC

29 July 2021 12:06 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Twitter
Social media
Social media analytics
Online instigators
CABC

Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement.
  • CABC has tracked 12 social media accounts used to instigate violence during the recent period of unrest in South Africa
  • Some accounts were tweeting 700 tweets an hour, says CABC director Stuart Jones
  • Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa's Twitter handle was mentioned in the CABC article but Vangqa denies any involvement in inciting violence
  • Jones responds that Vanqa was not named as one of the 12 instigators, but rather as someone who was most retweeted by one of those accounts
An SANDF soldier on patrol in Alexandra on 13 July 2021 following days of rioting and looting in the township. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Director of the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) Stuart Jones explains how the centre gathers evidence about who may or may not be an online instigator of violence.

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) is a non-profit organisation based at UCT’s Graduate School of Business.

Their team of data analysts uses tools to track social media chat, highlighting any polarising, divisive rhetoric and narratives that are a threat to society and also to also track social trends.

We use online social media analytics and desk research as well.

Stuart Jones, Director - Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)

To be clear, we are able to identify accounts that have been used to instigate violence, not individuals that have been used to instigate violence.

Stuart Jones, Director - Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)

He refers to the twelve accounts that CABC did a deep dive into outlined in their latest report.

We don't have a handle on who they are as people - or as groups of people which is more likely - but we do know the names of their accounts and that is what we have published.

Stuart Jones, Director - Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)

The details of the findings are outlined in the CABC report and explained in an article by CABC in The Daily Maverick.

The team has identified a number of hashtags intended to cause unrest, through, among other strategies, calling for shutdowns across South Africa, reports CABC.

Jones says they embark on a rigorous process of looking for hashtags associated with the incitement of violence - three categories were identified. Calls for physical mobilisation, calls for general unrest, and calls for violent acts

Then with a blend of hashtags they were finding accounts pushing out that type of material, he says.

The hashtags generated a total of 1.29 million mentions since the beginning of July, with a volume of more than one million retweets, notes the report.

There were times when 700 tweets an hour were going out of one of these accounts.

Stuart Jones, Director - Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)

Twitter accounts are tagged as suspicious for tweeting around 70 tweets a day and these accounts were tweeting upwards of 800 a day, he notes.

They could potentially, and we are not entirely sure, be run by machines, they could be bots. But it is more likely that they are groups of people that are acting in a coordinated way to disseminate this content.

Stuart Jones, Director - Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)

These 12 accounts published were from a pool of 62 accounts that were instigating violence at a rate of more than 500 pieces of content over the few days of the violence, he explains.

We chose the top 12 and one of the metrics that we showed were the accounts that those accounts retweeted the most.

Stuart Jones, Director - Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)

Just these 12 accounts tweeted 102,000 times during the space of a few days during the unrest.

Stuart Jones, Director - Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)

Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa's Twitter handle was mentioned in the CABC article but Vangqa denies any involvement in inciting violence.

It was a very poorly written article.

Lukanyo Vangqa, Twitter user and commentator

How many times has Vanqa tweeted the hashtag he is mentioned as using, asks Lester?

Zero times. I have looked into my account and I retweeted those hashtags zero times.

Lukanyo Vangqa, Twitter user and commentator

There is no research on what they are doing. it is just guesswork.

Lukanyo Vangqa, Twitter user and commentator

Jones insists the CABC methodology is rigorous and sound.

Lukanyo was retweeted by one of the accounts, not that he was tweeting.

Lukanyo Vangqa, Twitter user and commentator

Jones says Vangqa is a 'vociferous and regular tweeter'.

A lot of the stuff you wrote and that was retweeted was not particularly incendiary. We have spoken about how there was a blend of various pieces. But I would like to read a tweet that you yourself wrote which says: We stand with the people of Khayelitsha protesting for basic services, let that which needs to burn, burn, let that which needs to break, break, if that's what it takes for just demands to be heard then so be it until victory always - tweeted on 12 November 2020.

Stuart Jones, Director - Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)

Jones says Vangqa was not named as one of the 12 accounts.

Lukanyo you were not named as one of the 12 instigators. What we have said consistently, you were named as one of the people who were most retweeted by one of the instigators most probably because you share sentiments like this.

Stuart Jones, Director - Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)



29 July 2021 12:06 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Twitter
Social media
Social media analytics
Online instigators
CABC

More from Politics

[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck

29 July 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about trending stories on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:09 AM

Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

29 July 2021 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'

29 July 2021 9:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We won't interfere with alternative transport in place of taxis - Cata

28 July 2021 8:46 AM

Africa Melane talks to the secretary-general of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, Mandla Hermanus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated'

28 July 2021 6:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery?

27 July 2021 6:56 PM

On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell

27 July 2021 1:58 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines'

27 July 2021 10:52 AM

Aspen group executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the production of Covid-19 J&J vaccines in Gqeberha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'

Opinion Politics

Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs

Local Lifestyle

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

Opinion Business Politics

EWN Highlights

EFF's Paulsen to face disciplinary proceedings for threating MPs with violence

29 July 2021 1:32 PM

Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of KZN & Gauteng riots, granted bail

29 July 2021 12:58 PM

WC health system operating at 110% critical care as COVID cases spike, says dept

29 July 2021 12:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA