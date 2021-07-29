‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid'





Older South Africans are less vaccine-hesitant than young ones – but hesitancy exists among all demographics

7-million people were vaccinated after the survey was conducted – this might lead to subsequent surveys indicating lower hesitancy

About 47% of South Africans believe that prayer is better at preventing Covid-19 infections than vaccines, a survey of 1600 adults by Afrobarometer shows.

About 42% of those surveyed said they were “very unlikely” to get vaccinated with about 25% saying they are willing.

Older people, men, less educated people, and rural respondents indicated a greater willingness to receive a jab than younger, more educated, female, and urban residents.

Fieldwork for the survey took place in May and June, early in the vaccine rollout.

Other recent surveys show far less vaccine hesitancy in South Africa.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (scroll up to listen).

Uptake among people who are willing to be vaccinated is higher among older South Africans… and generally quite low amongst younger South Africans… Mikhail Moosa, SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

We are seeing some degree of vaccine hesitancy amongst South Africans of various demographics… Mikhail Moosa, SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation