Today at 14:50
Music with Tailor & Tramp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fish Archer
Today at 15:10
Penny Heyns on Schoenmaker and Corbett
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Penny Heyns
Today at 15:20
"Dirty Dozen" are peddling anti-vax conspiracies via social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Rassie Erasmus video of ref mistakes in first test
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Are universal vaccine boosters feasible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:20
Police failures demand urgent reforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Newham
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frank Montgomery
Ina Montgomery
Today at 17:05
Update on coronavirus situation with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Appeals court confirms Khehla Sitole's 'breach of duty'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 17:45
Test Kitchen to close down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid'

29 July 2021 1:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
SA Reconciliation Barometer
midday report
vaccine hesitancy
vaccine rollout
Mikhail Moosa

Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

  • Older South Africans are less vaccine-hesitant than young ones – but hesitancy exists among all demographics

  • 7-million people were vaccinated after the survey was conducted – this might lead to subsequent surveys indicating lower hesitancy

© Dzmitry Dzemidovich/123rf.com

About 47% of South Africans believe that prayer is better at preventing Covid-19 infections than vaccines, a survey of 1600 adults by Afrobarometer shows.

About 42% of those surveyed said they were “very unlikely” to get vaccinated with about 25% saying they are willing.

Older people, men, less educated people, and rural respondents indicated a greater willingness to receive a jab than younger, more educated, female, and urban residents.

Fieldwork for the survey took place in May and June, early in the vaccine rollout.

Other recent surveys show far less vaccine hesitancy in South Africa.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (scroll up to listen).

Uptake among people who are willing to be vaccinated is higher among older South Africans… and generally quite low amongst younger South Africans…

Mikhail Moosa, SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

We are seeing some degree of vaccine hesitancy amongst South Africans of various demographics…

Mikhail Moosa, SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

Subsequent to the survey, 7-million South Africans have been vaccinated. Hopefully, this will show people who are hesitant that this is safe, and the only real way to overcome the pandemic.

Mikhail Moosa, SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation



