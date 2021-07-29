Food shortages loom in South Africa, warn meat processors
-
Port operations are normalising after last week’s cyberattack
-
Durban’s cold storage facilities have been severely damaged in the recent unrest
-
South African food producers import 16 000 tons of mechanically deboned meat each month, without which they cannot produce food such as polony, viennas, and Russians
South Africa’s food importers want perishables re-routed to inland cold storage facilities, as those in KwaZulu-Natal have been severely affected by the recent unrest.
Transnet has been hit by massive cyber-attacks, forcing it to switch to manual systems and to declare force majeure.
Meat importers warn of looming food shortages, especially of chicken and polony.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Peter Gordon, CEO of the SA Meat Processors Association (scroll up to listen).
Port operations are starting to normalise but that’s only the first link in a long supply chain… Cold storage capabilities in Durban have been severely damaged… Resulting in the next part of the supply chain not being there at all…Peter Gordon, CEO - SA Meat Processors Association
We’ve got a bottleneck from the port to the manufacturers who use the raw material to process things like polony, viennas, russians… We need a very urgent solution… There’s a huge chunk of the supply chain missing…Peter Gordon, CEO - SA Meat Processors Association
South Africa imports about 16 000 tons per month [mechanically deboned meat] of which 75% moves through Durban… It’s critical for the wider industry…Peter Gordon, CEO - SA Meat Processors Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133519531_kota-a-basic-south-african-popular-inexpensive-township-street-food-image-with-copy-space-in-landsca.html?vti=nvnu5v0ezpbad97cta-1-24
