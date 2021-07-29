Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job?





News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks explains how South Africa's police commissioner may have run out of legal road

The Supreme Court of Appeal has denied his bid to overturn a High Court judgment that Sitole flouted his duties as a police officer

The allegations are linked to three Ipid investigations

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole addresses the media at a briefing in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

The police commissioner is in a very precarious position at the moment. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24

He has failed in his bid to overturn a High Court judgment that found that he had disregarded his duties as a policeman.

This has been an albatross around his neck since he was appointed. He is running out of legal options at this stage. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24

Police Commissioner Sitole was denied leave to appeal in the High Court and now the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein has followed suit.

It is going to be interesting to see how far he takes this. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist, News24

Wicks says Sitole might try the Constitutional Court route if there is a case to be made there.

However, all these legal options are funded by the taxpayer, he notes.

The flouting of his fundamental duties relates to three Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigations.