Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday





Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett have made it into Friday’s 200m breaststroke finals

Swimming legend-of-legend Penny Heyns reckons Schoenmaker will dominate the race, and possibly break the world record

South African swimmers Tatjana Schoenmaker and her teammate Kaylene Corbett have both made it into the finals of the women’s 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Schoenmaker’s time (2:19:33) is the third-fastest ever, after the world record (2:19:11) and her own time on Wednesday (2:19:16).

Corbett’s time (2:22:08) was her own personal best.

It’s the first time since 2004 that South Africa will have two swimmers in an Olympic final.

John Maytham spoke to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo (scroll up to listen).

She’s our only hope for gold… She seems her usual relaxed and humble self… I think she’ll dominate the race from the start. She has such a strong backend, if she is in front at halfway no one is going to catch her… I think we might see a world record… she’s so far ahead of everybody else… Penny Heyns

Corbett was up against a strong field… and ends up fourth going into the final… It’s going to be a strong fight for the bronze medal. Penny Heyns