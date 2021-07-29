Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape has not peaked and province in a risk space John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
View all Local
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement. 29 July 2021 12:06 PM
[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about trending stories on social media. 29 July 2021 11:26 AM
View all Politics
Food shortages loom in South Africa, warn meat processors Mandy Wiener interviews Peter Gordon, CEO of the SA Meat Processors Association. 29 July 2021 2:21 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
View all Business
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 28 July 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
View all Sport
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Africa
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town. 29 July 2021 9:14 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday

29 July 2021 3:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Olympics
Swimming
Penny Heyns
John Maytham
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Tokyo Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Kaylene Corbett

John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo.

  • Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett have made it into Friday’s 200m breaststroke finals

  • Swimming legend-of-legend Penny Heyns reckons Schoenmaker will dominate the race, and possibly break the world record

© tomertu/123rf.com

South African swimmers Tatjana Schoenmaker and her teammate Kaylene Corbett have both made it into the finals of the women’s 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Schoenmaker’s time (2:19:33) is the third-fastest ever, after the world record (2:19:11) and her own time on Wednesday (2:19:16).

Corbett’s time (2:22:08) was her own personal best.

It’s the first time since 2004 that South Africa will have two swimmers in an Olympic final.

John Maytham spoke to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo (scroll up to listen).

She’s our only hope for gold… She seems her usual relaxed and humble self… I think she’ll dominate the race from the start. She has such a strong backend, if she is in front at halfway no one is going to catch her… I think we might see a world record… she’s so far ahead of everybody else…

Penny Heyns

Corbett was up against a strong field… and ends up fourth going into the final… It’s going to be a strong fight for the bronze medal.

Penny Heyns

If we were pitted against each other; who knows? She might kick my butt!

Penny Heyns



29 July 2021 3:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Olympics
Swimming
Penny Heyns
John Maytham
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Tokyo Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Kaylene Corbett

More from Sport

Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases

28 July 2021 9:17 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist)

28 July 2021 8:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated'

28 July 2021 6:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions?

26 July 2021 6:34 PM

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

26 July 2021 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match

24 July 2021 12:14 PM

SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday

24 July 2021 11:12 AM

Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

23 July 2021 5:26 PM

Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team

23 July 2021 2:28 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cricket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried'

23 July 2021 11:12 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

29 July 2021 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'

29 July 2021 9:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart'

28 July 2021 3:29 PM

John Maytham interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price

28 July 2021 2:53 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyberattack on ports - record-breaking citrus harvest in danger of rotting

28 July 2021 12:32 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town'

27 July 2021 4:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence'

27 July 2021 4:03 PM

John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty'

27 July 2021 1:45 PM

Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance?

26 July 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

24 July 2021 10:32 AM

Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape has not peaked and province in a risk space

Local Politics

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday

Sport Opinion

[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck

Politics

EWN Highlights

Trade Dept sets up R3.9bn to help businesses rebuild

29 July 2021 6:48 PM

Zim to send 300 more military instructors to insurgency-hit Mozambique

29 July 2021 5:58 PM

Ngizwe Mchunu’s legal team says State evidence "insufficient"

29 July 2021 5:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA