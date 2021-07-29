Streaming issues? Report here
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks

29 July 2021
by Barbara Friedman
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Juliet Harding is a vocalist, and songwriter for the award-winning GoodLuck, a chart-topping live electronic band from Cape Town

GoodLuck's high-energy live shows are described by the band as redefining the possibilities of live electronic performance while reviving the art of storytelling through dance music.

And Jules is the band's powerful lead singer.

But this Sunday she plays DJ and spins her favourite hits from the 80s and 90s for CapeTalk listeners at 10am.




