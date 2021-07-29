Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job





Many people are working harder than ever before as the fallout of the pandemic forces them to hustle and find sources of extra income.

But what if outside interests could actually make you better at your given job?

Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, who is an entrepreneur, public speaker and the founder of Missing Link.

Mulholland is also an avid hobbyist.

In my mind, in life you don't get to check the box that says you're successful unless you first check the box that says you're happy. Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

If we're only working for the sake of work, there's a problem... so for me, in order to check that happiness box, I have to have some recreational obsession where I get to turn on that part of my brain that gets excited... something that isn't just what pays my bills. Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

When you're watching Netflix you're a passive participant but when you're doing something - whatever your hobby is - you're an active participant. Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

According to Mulholland, there's a case to be made for hobbynomics.

"If you look at where people spend their money, even in times when they're running low they will still spend more than the average on their hobby" he says.

Just ask someone who likes the hobby of vinyl records or an audiophile, or a cyclist for goodness sake! Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

Isn't it unfair that you switch off when you 'get home'. That's when you should be switching on. Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

The things I learn in the different spheres of my recreational obsessions, make me better at my job every day. Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

[For example] The board game informed my thinking [at the office] just because I let those ideas sneak in like a Trojan horse. Rich Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

"Go back to that thing that you were last obsessed with that wasn't your job" is his advice if you don't have a hobby in mind.

