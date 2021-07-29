Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape has not peaked and province in a risk space





Epidemiologists say Western Cape has not yet reached its third wave Covid-19 peak

Covid cases have risen in this past week in the province

Oxygen capacity has almost been reached and hospital and ICU beds occupancy is very high

Premier Winde calls on Capetonians to drink and behave responsibly in order to keep the health system from being overwhelmed with weekend trauma cases

FILE: A new facility will soon come online in Mitchells Plain to assist with the caseload as officials battle to cope with COVID-19 hospitalisations. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Winde says the epidemiologists had said there was a 74% probability the province had reached its peak last week.

Now they have dropped that down to 45% saying that looking at the growth in some of the numbers, perhaps we are not at the peak. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

I hope this is just that little jagged edge we saw at the top of the first and second waves where it goes up and down Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

We did see in the past 24 hours, 4,776 new cases whereas we were averaging about 2,400 a day - so we definitely jumped. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says it is too early to know whether this is related to the relaxing of lockdown regulations.

Last week what was worrying was a congregation of people trying to get onto buses because there were no taxis. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Although the counter to that, he suggests, was many people stayed at home due to lack of transport which was akin to a continuation of lockdown.

Hospital beds, ICU, trauma wards and oxygen supply

Presentations made to Cabinet yesterday make it clear - we are sitting in a risk space. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

We are sitting at our manufacturing capacity for oxygen which is 70 tons a day. We are using 69 tons. We are actually driving oxygen in at the moment from Mossel Bay. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Hospital bed numbers in total are at just below 3,500 with a third of beds taken up by Covid-19 patients.

ICU will not cope if there is a normal weekend accident intake, warns Winde.

Please drink responsibly this weekend

I need calling for responsibility right now. We welcome the further opening of the economy...but I don't want people to fill up our ICU beds and our trauma units this weekend so we all need to work together. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says he has asked for additional law enforcement on the roads over the next few days to ensure that there is no alcohol abuse.

This is where payday starts to come in and alcohol sales, so we need people to be responsible. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Vaccination rollout

The Western Cape has done 96,000 so far this week and Winde guarantees a total of 150,000 vaccinations done by the end of the week.

We had hoped to do more than 150k by now but we have delivery promises of 90,000 Pfizer and we are supposed to be getting 30k J&J vaccines tomorrow. But I have already heard they are not going to arrive tomorrow but more likely on Monday. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

As long as the J&Js start flowing in in the next two weeks he believes the numbers should go up.