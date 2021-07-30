Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Book Club - TA Willig (South African author but she will be joining us from Malta)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
TA Willig
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Alopecia
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Irene Mclachlan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rene Schoenmaker
Today at 15:20
Best of tourism in Africa and Antarctic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabriella Gentil
Today at 15:40
Author Karen Jennings long-listed for Booker Prize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Jennings
Today at 15:50
World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:05
Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:47
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Malone
Aziza Malone
Today at 17:05
ANC members lodged ‘boast posts’ on Whatsapp after looting and truck hijackings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Armatrading
Today at 17:45
Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
View all Local
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement. 29 July 2021 12:06 PM
View all Politics
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Sport
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Africa
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC

30 July 2021 10:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape taxi violence
#TaxiStrike

Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta.
  • 'The closure of route B97 is because I couldn't stand by and see another senseless killing,' says W Cape transport MEC
  • Mitchell says while only B97 was gazetted closed, taxis have chosen not to operate on other routes too
  • He encourages taxis to operate in the routes that are open as commuters are being impacted
  • The court arbitration process to find a solution to the ongoing taxi-related violence has begun
  • Deaths related to taxi violence have ceased in the past few days, says Mitchell after 24 people died in the month of July
Cape Town taxi rank Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

An arbitration process to resolve the ongoing taxi-related violence in the Western Cape is underway following an earlier failed mediation process.

The arbitration process started this week, so that is still ongoing because it is now a court process with a court-appointed arbitrator.

Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Mitchell explains that government will also lead evidence in this process and promise to release information of the outcomes as soon as they are available.

Is government reviewing the proposal brokered by Saftu's Zelinzima Vavi and UDM's Banti Holomisa asks Refilwe?

Mitchell says it has been received and acknowledged by provincial and national transport ministries and is being reviewed by the legal advisors regarding the regulatory aspects.

I have received the proposal and obviously, there are requests and for lack of a better word, demands in that proposal which has obviously been escalated from a legal regulatory framework to the legal advisors, because I am not willing to compromise on the Rule of Law.

Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

RELATED: Vavi on taxi meeting: 'We are convinced both sides want peace'

RELATED: We won't interfere with alternative transport in place of taxis - Cata

Two requests were made by the taxi associations, one regarding Ters payments and another regarding subsidies to the taxi industries, but Mitchell says these are national transport ministry competencies and he cannot respond to that issue.

The industry in the Western Cape has been unregulated for a very long time and we have tried with the blue dot pilot project we are currently doing, is to incentivise the minibus taxi industry as an attempt to try and minimise the violence.

Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

It is about money and turf and trying to gain control over certain routes and ranks and we need to try and break that situation where the commuter becomes the pawn in this inter-transport system.

Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Forcing commuters to take certain modes of transport has to end, he says.

While Mitchell gazetted the closure of taxi route B97 between Paarl/Mbekweni and Bellville, questions have been raised as to why this has impacted other routes.

All other routes that Cata and Codeta are operating on have not been closed. They chose to stop operations. So I call it more of a taxi strike

Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

They chose to stop operating and it is also, I suppose, a mechanism to try and stop any sort of violence because as per the gazette if the violence spirals out of control in other areas, I will have no option but to close those routes too.

Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

He says he commends the taxi movement on other routes by Codeta on Thursday as the closing of B97 was not intended to hamper all other routes.

I commend this movement as the commuter in the centre of this all is the one suffering.

Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

There are many other taxi associations in Cape Town that are not part of the stand-off. What has been their response?

There are many that say they are grateful for this intervention and then there are others who say they are paying the price for two associations that are trying to dictate to the industry and we can't allow it.

Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

24 killings took place in July, but in the last few days, there have been no direct taxi-related killings which I am grateful for. There seems to be calmer and stability though commuters are still scared and it will take a long time to rebuild trust with them.

Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Golden Arrow and Metrorail have added to these affected routes, he notes, but all aspects of the transport industry need to work together




30 July 2021 10:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape taxi violence
#TaxiStrike

More from Local

Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining'

30 July 2021 1:43 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

30 July 2021 12:05 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated

29 July 2021 8:20 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time

29 July 2021 7:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks

29 July 2021 6:14 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing

29 July 2021 6:10 PM

John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid'

29 July 2021 1:01 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manenberg cat serial killer continues killing spree – police not interested

29 July 2021 11:40 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Allan Perrins (Animal Welfare Society) and Pastor Vernon Visagie (Manenberg Community Policing Forum).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs

29 July 2021 9:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying'

28 July 2021 8:39 PM

The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

30 July 2021 12:05 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated

29 July 2021 8:20 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing

29 July 2021 6:10 PM

John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job?

29 July 2021 3:17 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC

29 July 2021 12:06 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck

29 July 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about trending stories on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:09 AM

Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

29 July 2021 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'

29 July 2021 9:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

Lifestyle Politics Local World

Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour

Business World

[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas

Africa

EWN Highlights

Golden Arrow bus driver hit by stray bullet in N2 shooting

30 July 2021 11:59 AM

Govt sure it will have enough COVID vaccine doses to meet country's needs

30 July 2021 11:33 AM

Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital

30 July 2021 11:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA