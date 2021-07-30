[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas





The Nairobi National Park is right in the city, and wild animals do escape from time to time

The latest escapee is a lion that got out during morning rush hour

Image by Ajay Lalu from Pixabay.

Kenyan wildlife officials have captured a lion that escaped from a game reserve in Nairobi.

The lion made it all the way into residential areas, frightening morning commuters in a town south of the city.

The Nairobi National Park is only seven kilometres from Nairobi’s city centre.

It’s the only game reserve in Africa within a capital city.

This morning, a sub-adult male lion was spotted stuck between a concrete wall and iron sheets in Ongata Rongai area, Kajiado County. KWS was alerted by members of the public and promptly dispatched rangers & the veterinary team to the scene. @tunajibu#BraveryBeyondExpectation pic.twitter.com/OwQdWpt1Bj — KWS (@kwskenya) July 28, 2021

“The panic this lion caused was massive because children delayed going to school and people to work," said university student Roselyn Wangare.

“The park is not secured well and that is why the animals keep straying," said Jackson Mwangi, a resident of Ongata Rongai, the town where the lion was captured.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:30).

The Nairobi National Park is right in the city! … From my hotel window in the city, I could look over the park… Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

The lion escaped during rush hour in the morning! … What a business! … Can you imagine if this lion… snacked on someone?... This is not a day you would want to be driving a convertible! Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report