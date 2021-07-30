BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Book Club - TA Willig (South African author but she will be joining us from Malta)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
TA Willig
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Alopecia
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Irene Mclachlan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rene Schoenmaker
Today at 15:20
Best of tourism in Africa and Antarctic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabriella Gentil
Today at 15:40
Author Karen Jennings long-listed for Booker Prize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Jennings
Today at 15:50
World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:05
Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:47
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Malone
Aziza Malone
Today at 17:05
ANC members lodged ‘boast posts’ on Whatsapp after looting and truck hijackings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Armatrading
Today at 17:45
Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
View all Local
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement. 29 July 2021 12:06 PM
View all Politics
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Sport
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Africa
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

30 July 2021 12:05 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
cybersecurity
vaccination card

Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info.
  • Many people are excited to share their Covid-19 jab moment but sharing your vaccination card with all your details exposed is just what cybercriminals are waiting for
  • These cybercriminals get hold of your ID number and other personal information which can be used to scam or manipulate victims
  • Mimecast's Duane Nicol describes how cyber hackers' full-time 'job' is to scour the internet for people's personal information

You may well be excited about getting your Covid-19 jab and lots of selfies are being shared on social media, but here's why it is not a good idea to share your vaccination card on Twitter, Facebook or any other social media platforms.

Obviously, these are unprecedented times and we are seeing more and more of these examples pop up all over social media.

Duane Nicol, Cybersecurity expert - Mimecast

He says in a bid to encourage friends and family to get vaccinated it is understandable many people are sharing their jab moment.

On the other hand, people are unfortunately not taking the right precautions when posting those things online, and unfortunately, it is giving cybercriminals a much wider attack surface to work from as they build up their attacks on unsuspecting people.

Duane Nicol, Cybersecurity expert - Mimecast

These cybercriminals get hold of your ID number and other personal information.

But most importantly they know when this person is going to their second vaccination date, so people can manipulate that information, utilise the cell phone number, send a fraudulent SMS to that user mentioning that there is a small cop-payment that needs to happen prior to that date - or perhaps to meet them at a specific area..and that could be devastating for personal security.

Duane Nicol, Cybersecurity expert - Mimecast

These cybercriminals do this as a full-time 'job' scouring the internet for people's personal information.

Nicol says investigators Mimecast works with have found offices blocks in places like Sandton filled with 400 to 500 people working as 'hackers for hire'.




30 July 2021 12:05 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
cybersecurity
vaccination card

More from Lifestyle

Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining'

30 July 2021 1:43 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job

29 July 2021 9:04 PM

'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks

29 July 2021 6:14 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid'

29 July 2021 1:01 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs

29 July 2021 9:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme

28 July 2021 9:02 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price

28 July 2021 2:53 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tax on investments 101: 'Legally pay as little as possible to Sars'

28 July 2021 11:21 AM

Africa Melane interviews Certified Financial Planner Kobus Kleyn (Financial Planning Institute of South Africa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data)

27 July 2021 8:26 PM

Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence'

27 July 2021 4:03 PM

John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC

30 July 2021 10:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated

29 July 2021 8:20 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing

29 July 2021 6:10 PM

John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job?

29 July 2021 3:17 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC

29 July 2021 12:06 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck

29 July 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about trending stories on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:09 AM

Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

29 July 2021 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'

29 July 2021 9:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining'

30 July 2021 1:43 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC

30 July 2021 10:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated

29 July 2021 8:20 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time

29 July 2021 7:25 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks

29 July 2021 6:14 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing

29 July 2021 6:10 PM

John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid'

29 July 2021 1:01 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manenberg cat serial killer continues killing spree – police not interested

29 July 2021 11:40 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Allan Perrins (Animal Welfare Society) and Pastor Vernon Visagie (Manenberg Community Policing Forum).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs

29 July 2021 9:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying'

28 July 2021 8:39 PM

The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour

30 July 2021 12:21 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

26 July 2021 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match

24 July 2021 12:14 PM

SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

23 July 2021 5:26 PM

Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

23 July 2021 3:12 PM

New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality

21 July 2021 9:07 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Rise".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

Lifestyle Politics Local World

Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour

Business World

[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas

Africa

EWN Highlights

Golden Arrow bus driver hit by stray bullet in N2 shooting

30 July 2021 11:59 AM

Govt sure it will have enough COVID vaccine doses to meet country's needs

30 July 2021 11:33 AM

Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital

30 July 2021 11:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA