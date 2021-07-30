BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter





You may well be excited about getting your Covid-19 jab and lots of selfies are being shared on social media, but here's why it is not a good idea to share your vaccination card on Twitter, Facebook or any other social media platforms.

Obviously, these are unprecedented times and we are seeing more and more of these examples pop up all over social media. Duane Nicol, Cybersecurity expert - Mimecast

He says in a bid to encourage friends and family to get vaccinated it is understandable many people are sharing their jab moment.

On the other hand, people are unfortunately not taking the right precautions when posting those things online, and unfortunately, it is giving cybercriminals a much wider attack surface to work from as they build up their attacks on unsuspecting people. Duane Nicol, Cybersecurity expert - Mimecast

These cybercriminals get hold of your ID number and other personal information.

But most importantly they know when this person is going to their second vaccination date, so people can manipulate that information, utilise the cell phone number, send a fraudulent SMS to that user mentioning that there is a small cop-payment that needs to happen prior to that date - or perhaps to meet them at a specific area..and that could be devastating for personal security. Duane Nicol, Cybersecurity expert - Mimecast

These cybercriminals do this as a full-time 'job' scouring the internet for people's personal information.

Nicol says investigators Mimecast works with have found offices blocks in places like Sandton filled with 400 to 500 people working as 'hackers for hire'.