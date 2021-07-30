Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour





Britain’s tourism industry is welcoming the move to allow all fully vaccinated travellers from Europe and the United States into the country without needing to quarantine

The Welsh government is against opening up but has to accept it

The United States does not plan on reciprocating any time soon

Britain is from Monday open to all fully vaccinated travellers from Europe and the United States, no quarantine is required.

The US, however, is still barring the Brits from coming, whether vaccinated or not.

From 2nd August at 4am people from these countries will be able to come to the England from an amber country without having to quarantine if they're fully vaxxed 💉 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 28, 2021

In fact, US health authorities have placed the UK on its highest alert level due to that country’s high level of delta variant infections.

More than 70% of British adults have been fully vaccinated, and all pandemic restrictions there have been lifted.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, correspondent at Deutsche Welle (scroll up to listen).

It’s good news for the British tourism sector… It [fully opening to vaccinated travellers] is not universally welcomed… a concern of the Welsch government… They’re not thrilled about it. Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

South Africa… and France is excluded due to the Beta variant… The French are really annoyed about this. The only parts of France where the Beta variant is dominant are the overseas territories… Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

As for South Africa… wanting to come to the EU, it’s not looking immediately on the cards… It’s allowing in countries with high vaccination rates first… Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle