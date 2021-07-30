Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour
Britain’s tourism industry is welcoming the move to allow all fully vaccinated travellers from Europe and the United States into the country without needing to quarantine
The Welsh government is against opening up but has to accept it
The United States does not plan on reciprocating any time soon
Britain is from Monday open to all fully vaccinated travellers from Europe and the United States, no quarantine is required.
The US, however, is still barring the Brits from coming, whether vaccinated or not.
We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK 👪— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 28, 2021
From 2nd August at 4am people from these countries will be able to come to the England from an amber country without having to quarantine if they're fully vaxxed 💉
In fact, US health authorities have placed the UK on its highest alert level due to that country’s high level of delta variant infections.
More than 70% of British adults have been fully vaccinated, and all pandemic restrictions there have been lifted.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, correspondent at Deutsche Welle (scroll up to listen).
It’s good news for the British tourism sector… It [fully opening to vaccinated travellers] is not universally welcomed… a concern of the Welsch government… They’re not thrilled about it.Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
South Africa… and France is excluded due to the Beta variant… The French are really annoyed about this. The only parts of France where the Beta variant is dominant are the overseas territories…Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
As for South Africa… wanting to come to the EU, it’s not looking immediately on the cards… It’s allowing in countries with high vaccination rates first…Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
The US isn’t planning on returning the favour any time soon, to allow Europeans or Brits to travel to the United States… It could start to be a pinch point…Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147532358_united-kingdom-and-united-states-flag-waving-in-the-wind-against-white-cloudy-blue-sky-together-dipl.html?vti=mupujmhae3srcrd791-1-99
