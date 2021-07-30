Streaming issues? Report here
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour

30 July 2021 12:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
DW
Deutsche Welle
covid-19 in USA
Covid-19 in UK
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Rob Watts
The Morning Review
covi-19 in europe
fully vaccinated

Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

  • Britain’s tourism industry is welcoming the move to allow all fully vaccinated travellers from Europe and the United States into the country without needing to quarantine

  • The Welsh government is against opening up but has to accept it

  • The United States does not plan on reciprocating any time soon

© sezerozger/123rf.com

Britain is from Monday open to all fully vaccinated travellers from Europe and the United States, no quarantine is required.

The US, however, is still barring the Brits from coming, whether vaccinated or not.

In fact, US health authorities have placed the UK on its highest alert level due to that country’s high level of delta variant infections.

More than 70% of British adults have been fully vaccinated, and all pandemic restrictions there have been lifted.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, correspondent at Deutsche Welle (scroll up to listen).

It’s good news for the British tourism sector… It [fully opening to vaccinated travellers] is not universally welcomed… a concern of the Welsch government… They’re not thrilled about it.

Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

South Africa… and France is excluded due to the Beta variant… The French are really annoyed about this. The only parts of France where the Beta variant is dominant are the overseas territories…

Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

As for South Africa… wanting to come to the EU, it’s not looking immediately on the cards… It’s allowing in countries with high vaccination rates first…

Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

The US isn’t planning on returning the favour any time soon, to allow Europeans or Brits to travel to the United States… It could start to be a pinch point…

Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle



