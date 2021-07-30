Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco)

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Book Club - TA Willig (South African author but she will be joining us from Malta)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
TA Willig
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Alopecia
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Irene Mclachlan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rene Schoenmaker
Today at 15:20
Best of tourism in Africa and Antarctic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabriella Gentil
Today at 15:40
Author Karen Jennings long-listed for Booker Prize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Jennings
Today at 15:50
World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:05
Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:47
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Malone
Aziza Malone
Today at 17:05
ANC members lodged ‘boast posts’ on Whatsapp after looting and truck hijackings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Armatrading
Today at 17:45
Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining' Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits. 30 July 2021 1:43 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
View all Local
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
View all Politics
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Sport
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Africa
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco)

30 July 2021 1:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Swimming
Mandy Wiener
Charlene Wittstock
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Tokyo Olympics
midday report
Princess of Monaco

Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco.

  • Former South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock, now the Princess of Monaco, congratulated Tatjana Schoenmaker on her world-record-breaking race

  • She also spoke about her stay in South Africa, and the work on rhino conservation she is doing

© tomertu/123rf.com

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker (24) has smashed the women’s 200m breaststroke world record, claiming Olympic gold with a time of 2:18.95.

Schoenmaker was second behind Lilly King at halfway but surged past the American in the final two laps.

It’s her second medal in this Olympics, after winning silver in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the week.

Mandy Wiener interviewed former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco (scroll up to listen).

Wittstock spoke about her reasons for being stuck in South Africa, and how she’s keeping busy.

She also commented on Schoenmaker’s feat.

I salute the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan in a pandemic… As a former Olympian, I don’t think I would’ve taken the risk… They are my heroes… I would not have liked to go to Japan…

Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco

She [Schoenmaker] is absolutely exceptional… She’s a champion, and the best is yet to come.

Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco



30 July 2021 1:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Swimming
Mandy Wiener
Charlene Wittstock
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Tokyo Olympics
midday report
Princess of Monaco

More from Sport

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday

29 July 2021 3:36 PM

John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases

28 July 2021 9:17 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist)

28 July 2021 8:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated'

28 July 2021 6:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions?

26 July 2021 6:34 PM

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

26 July 2021 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match

24 July 2021 12:14 PM

SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday

24 July 2021 11:12 AM

Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

23 July 2021 5:26 PM

Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team

23 July 2021 2:28 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cricket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job

29 July 2021 9:04 PM

'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday

29 July 2021 3:36 PM

John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

29 July 2021 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'

29 July 2021 9:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart'

28 July 2021 3:29 PM

John Maytham interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price

28 July 2021 2:53 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyberattack on ports - record-breaking citrus harvest in danger of rotting

28 July 2021 12:32 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town'

27 July 2021 4:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence'

27 July 2021 4:03 PM

John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty'

27 July 2021 1:45 PM

Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

Lifestyle Politics Local World

Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour

Business World

[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas

Africa

EWN Highlights

Golden Arrow bus driver hit by stray bullet in N2 shooting

30 July 2021 11:59 AM

Govt sure it will have enough COVID vaccine doses to meet country's needs

30 July 2021 11:33 AM

Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital

30 July 2021 11:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA