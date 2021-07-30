Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco)





Former South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock, now the Princess of Monaco, congratulated Tatjana Schoenmaker on her world-record-breaking race

She also spoke about her stay in South Africa, and the work on rhino conservation she is doing

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker (24) has smashed the women’s 200m breaststroke world record, claiming Olympic gold with a time of 2:18.95.

Schoenmaker was second behind Lilly King at halfway but surged past the American in the final two laps.

It’s her second medal in this Olympics, after winning silver in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the week.

Mandy Wiener interviewed former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco (scroll up to listen).

Wittstock spoke about her reasons for being stuck in South Africa, and how she’s keeping busy.

She also commented on Schoenmaker’s feat.

I salute the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan in a pandemic… As a former Olympian, I don’t think I would’ve taken the risk… They are my heroes… I would not have liked to go to Japan… Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco