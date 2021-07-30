Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…'
Whackhead Simpson (bless him!) has just pranked Warren Gatland, head coach of the British and Irish Lions.
It comes off the back of simmering tensions between Rassie Erasmus and Gatland.
Gatland has called Erasmus out for “delivering water” to players while in fact, so he says, he is giving tactical instructions.
He also moaned about the appointment of a South African TV referee and accused Erasmus of having a fake Twitter account to amplify controversies around the Lions.
Hello, Warren? It’s Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?Whackhead Simpson as Rassie Erasmus
I think your bum is jealous at the amount of poep that comes out of your mouth!Whackhead Simpson as Rassie Erasmus
Dat are not me [Jaco Johan]! I are legit a water boy! … You know what’s a snotklap? Tomorrow I’ll show you exactly…Whackhead Simpson as Rassie Erasmus
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN.
