Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo





© allexxandar/123rf.com

Your daughter made me cry this morning! John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker (24) has smashed the women’s 200m breaststroke world record, claiming Olympic gold – the country’s first - with a time of 2:18.95.

The face after you realise you've broken the WORLD RECORD!



Tatjana Schoenmaker is your new world record holder in the women's 200m breaststroke. #RSA@fina1908 @TeamSA2020 #Swimming #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/8gQUd8wEpo — Olympics (@Olympics) July 30, 2021

RELATED: Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco)

Schoenmaker was second behind Lilly King at halfway but surged past the American in the final two laps.

It’s her second medal in this Olympics, after winning silver in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the week.

Team SA teammate Kaylene Corbett finished fifth in the final.

John Maytham interviewed Schoenmaker’s father, Rene (scroll up to listen).

I can’t describe how we are feeling. How proud we are of her, and how much it means to us, and the country as well… It shows what kind of person she is. With people [competitors] coming straight after, congratulation her… Rene Schoenmaker, father of Tatjana

We got up at 3:20 AM, made some coffee, and got ready to rock and roll! … Did we worry? Yes, we worried! She can also have an off day… Rene Schoenmaker, father of Tatjana