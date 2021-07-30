Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo

30 July 2021 3:28 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Tokyo Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Olympic swimming
rene Schoenmaker

John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene.
© allexxandar/123rf.com

Your daughter made me cry this morning!

John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker (24) has smashed the women’s 200m breaststroke world record, claiming Olympic gold – the country’s first - with a time of 2:18.95.

RELATED: Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco)

Schoenmaker was second behind Lilly King at halfway but surged past the American in the final two laps.

It’s her second medal in this Olympics, after winning silver in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the week.

Team SA teammate Kaylene Corbett finished fifth in the final.

John Maytham interviewed Schoenmaker’s father, Rene (scroll up to listen).

I can’t describe how we are feeling. How proud we are of her, and how much it means to us, and the country as well… It shows what kind of person she is. With people [competitors] coming straight after, congratulation her…

Rene Schoenmaker, father of Tatjana

We got up at 3:20 AM, made some coffee, and got ready to rock and roll! … Did we worry? Yes, we worried! She can also have an off day…

Rene Schoenmaker, father of Tatjana

She almost made the 2016 Olympics… We got over it… We thought we were ready, then Covid came…

Rene Schoenmaker, father of Tatjana



