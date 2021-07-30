Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo
Your daughter made me cry this morning!John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker (24) has smashed the women’s 200m breaststroke world record, claiming Olympic gold – the country’s first - with a time of 2:18.95.
The face after you realise you've broken the WORLD RECORD!— Olympics (@Olympics) July 30, 2021
Tatjana Schoenmaker is your new world record holder in the women's 200m breaststroke. #RSA@fina1908 @TeamSA2020 #Swimming #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/8gQUd8wEpo
Schoenmaker was second behind Lilly King at halfway but surged past the American in the final two laps.
It’s her second medal in this Olympics, after winning silver in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the week.
Team SA teammate Kaylene Corbett finished fifth in the final.
John Maytham interviewed Schoenmaker’s father, Rene (scroll up to listen).
I can’t describe how we are feeling. How proud we are of her, and how much it means to us, and the country as well… It shows what kind of person she is. With people [competitors] coming straight after, congratulation her…Rene Schoenmaker, father of Tatjana
We got up at 3:20 AM, made some coffee, and got ready to rock and roll! … Did we worry? Yes, we worried! She can also have an off day…Rene Schoenmaker, father of Tatjana
She almost made the 2016 Olympics… We got over it… We thought we were ready, then Covid came…Rene Schoenmaker, father of Tatjana
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_172257156_underwater-empty-swimming-pool-background.html?vti=nxfxgflz6utaw61nsx-1-16
