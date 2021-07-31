Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will jump by 91c a litre at midnight on Wednesday. 31 July 2021 11:20 AM
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
View all Local
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
View all Politics
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 July 2021 Listen to John's three book reviews for the week. 30 July 2021 5:20 PM
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining' Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits. 30 July 2021 1:43 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village Tatjana Schoenmaker's Olympic team mates greeted her with a rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome after she won swimming gold. 31 July 2021 12:19 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
View all Sport
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Africa
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
View all Opinion
Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week

31 July 2021 11:20 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Diesel
Fuel prices
Petrol
illuminating paraffin
fuel price increase

The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will jump by 91c a litre at midnight on Wednesday.

Steep fuel price increases have been announced for August.

The price of petrol will go up by 91 cents per litre (both grades) says the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

Diesel will cost between 54 and 55 cents more per litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 50 cents a litre.

Picture: EWN.

The new prices will kick in at midnight on Wednesday.

The Automobile Association (AA) warned of a fuel price increase earlier this month, citing a weakening rand and rising oil prices.




