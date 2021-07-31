Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week
Steep fuel price increases have been announced for August.
The price of petrol will go up by 91 cents per litre (both grades) says the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).
Diesel will cost between 54 and 55 cents more per litre.
The price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 50 cents a litre.
The new prices will kick in at midnight on Wednesday.
The Automobile Association (AA) warned of a fuel price increase earlier this month, citing a weakening rand and rising oil prices.
Source : EWN
