Just the Hits
[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village

31 July 2021 12:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Swimming
Olympic gold medal
Olympic Games
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Tokyo Olympics
TeamSA
women's breaststroke

Tatjana Schoenmaker's Olympic team mates greeted her with a rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome after she won swimming gold.

Tatjana Schoenmaker lifted South Africa's spirits when she won Olympic swimming gold in Tokyo on Friday.

She smashed the 200m breaststroke world record with a time of 2:18.95.

Schoenmaker had earlier also won silver in the 100m breaststroke.

RELATED: Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco)

Schoenmaker's team mates at the Olympic Village welcomed her back with cheers and a rousing rendition of Shosholoza.

TeamSA dubbed Schoenmaker their golden girl.




More from Sport

