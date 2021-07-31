[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village





Tatjana Schoenmaker lifted South Africa's spirits when she won Olympic swimming gold in Tokyo on Friday.

She smashed the 200m breaststroke world record with a time of 2:18.95.

Schoenmaker had earlier also won silver in the 100m breaststroke.

The face after you realise you've broken the WORLD RECORD!



Tatjana Schoenmaker is your new world record holder in the women's 200m breaststroke. #RSA@fina1908 @TeamSA2020 #Swimming #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/8gQUd8wEpo — Olympics (@Olympics) July 30, 2021

Schoenmaker's team mates at the Olympic Village welcomed her back with cheers and a rousing rendition of Shosholoza.

This is what @TRSchoenmaker came home (Team SA Olympic Village) to. I absolutely love being South African 😭🇿🇦❤️#TeamSA #Olympics pic.twitter.com/YW9FBdcAAB — Maphuti Hlako🇿🇦 (@maphuti_africa) July 30, 2021

⁦@TeamSA2020⁩ bringing a little spirit to the Olympic Village pic.twitter.com/TI4tPfN5Hb — Penny Heyns (@pennyheyns) July 30, 2021

TeamSA dubbed Schoenmaker their golden girl.