[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village
Tatjana Schoenmaker lifted South Africa's spirits when she won Olympic swimming gold in Tokyo on Friday.
She smashed the 200m breaststroke world record with a time of 2:18.95.
Schoenmaker had earlier also won silver in the 100m breaststroke.
The face after you realise you've broken the WORLD RECORD!— Olympics (@Olympics) July 30, 2021
Tatjana Schoenmaker is your new world record holder in the women's 200m breaststroke. #RSA@fina1908 @TeamSA2020 #Swimming #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/8gQUd8wEpo
RELATED: Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco)
Schoenmaker's team mates at the Olympic Village welcomed her back with cheers and a rousing rendition of Shosholoza.
This is what @TRSchoenmaker came home (Team SA Olympic Village) to. I absolutely love being South African 😭🇿🇦❤️#TeamSA #Olympics pic.twitter.com/YW9FBdcAAB— Maphuti Hlako🇿🇦 (@maphuti_africa) July 30, 2021
@TeamSA2020 bringing a little spirit to the Olympic Village pic.twitter.com/TI4tPfN5Hb— Penny Heyns (@pennyheyns) July 30, 2021
TeamSA dubbed Schoenmaker their golden girl.
Welcoming our Golden Girl @TRSchoenmaker home after winning #Gold— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2020) July 30, 2021
What a special team 😭🥺🇿🇦❤️#TeamSA#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/H8zSfDLfbu
Purposefully haven’t been posting much on social (and ‘cause I’m too busy doing everybody else’s comms here in @Tokyo2020! 😅) but thought I’d take a break and honour my little spiritual sister- it’s still sinking in but WOW, GOD 🙏 is all I can say! Proud! @TRSchoenmaker 😭🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/mcDudmwMMe— Bronwyn Roets © (@bronwynr1) July 31, 2021
