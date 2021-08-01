Streaming issues? Report here
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame

1 August 2021 8:54 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Sex
India
Sex education
intimacy
sexual intimacy
Pallavi Barwal

Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal.
  • Pallavi Barnwal is certified sexuality & intimacy coach and the founder of Get Intimacy
  • She's the author of Sex is...Memoir of a Woman's Sexuality

We still live in a world where conversations around sex is considered taboo, even more so when women talk about their sexual desires and fantasies.

Indian sex educator, intimacy coach, and founder of Get Intimacy is on a mission to break the stereotypes around women and sex.

Barnwal completed a sexuality education course in 2018, and has been a sex and intimacy coach since then, assisting people with the struggles of their intimate lives.

Barnwal is TEDx speaker and regularly host workshops and Facebook Live sessions, offering counseling for those who need advice about the sex and intimacy.

She says her conservative Indian upbringing in the state of Bihar, east India was actually the perfect grounding for someone who would end up as a sex coach.

If you are not considered a virgin girl at the time of marriage, you're considered impure.

Pallavi Barnwal - Indian sex educator and intimacy coach

Surprisingly, I still get asked these questions by young girls. Ma'am, what do we do if our husbands come to know on the wedding night that we are not virgins?

Pallavi Barnwal - Indian sex educator and intimacy coach

She's a TEDx speaker and creator or Red Womb, a platform where people can openly discuss anything about their sexual lives.

She says in India, the mere mention of the word 'sex' is a big no-no.

The moment you read sex, you assume that there is something that is obscene or something that is lurid about it. That is the de-facto image of sex that has been built in everyone.

Pallavi Barnwal - Indian sex educator and intimacy coach

Our families are bound by religion. Religion is something which is a symbol of purity and a symbol of chastity. A symbol of sexlessness. So if you're in a religious family, there's no talk of of sex.

Pallavi Barnwal - Indian sex educator and intimacy coach

In a country as conservative as India, Barnwal is determined to teach young people about sex, rather than allowing them to learn from the internet.

Sex education is banned in many Indian states. Parents are lasing about, and you're not really preparing your young kids for a healthy sexuality. They're going to porn, they're going to movies which are highly misogynistic and they're learning from there that the man has an entitlement over the woman.

Pallavi Barnwal - Indian sex educator and intimacy coach

In our films, women are stalked in the name of wooing, and they eventually say yes. The mainstream movie is basically driving home the message that it is okay to stalk a woman.

Pallavi Barnwal - Indian sex educator and intimacy coach

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




