Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame
- Pallavi Barnwal is certified sexuality & intimacy coach and the founder of Get Intimacy
- She's the author of Sex is...Memoir of a Woman's Sexuality
We still live in a world where conversations around sex is considered taboo, even more so when women talk about their sexual desires and fantasies.
Indian sex educator, intimacy coach, and founder of Get Intimacy is on a mission to break the stereotypes around women and sex.
Barnwal completed a sexuality education course in 2018, and has been a sex and intimacy coach since then, assisting people with the struggles of their intimate lives.
Barnwal is TEDx speaker and regularly host workshops and Facebook Live sessions, offering counseling for those who need advice about the sex and intimacy.
She says her conservative Indian upbringing in the state of Bihar, east India was actually the perfect grounding for someone who would end up as a sex coach.
If you are not considered a virgin girl at the time of marriage, you're considered impure.Pallavi Barnwal - Indian sex educator and intimacy coach
Surprisingly, I still get asked these questions by young girls. Ma'am, what do we do if our husbands come to know on the wedding night that we are not virgins?Pallavi Barnwal - Indian sex educator and intimacy coach
She's a TEDx speaker and creator or Red Womb, a platform where people can openly discuss anything about their sexual lives.
She says in India, the mere mention of the word 'sex' is a big no-no.
The moment you read sex, you assume that there is something that is obscene or something that is lurid about it. That is the de-facto image of sex that has been built in everyone.Pallavi Barnwal - Indian sex educator and intimacy coach
Our families are bound by religion. Religion is something which is a symbol of purity and a symbol of chastity. A symbol of sexlessness. So if you're in a religious family, there's no talk of of sex.Pallavi Barnwal - Indian sex educator and intimacy coach
"No she cannot masturbate"— Pallavi Barnwal (@pallavibarnwal1) July 28, 2021
I remember an ex telling me when I asked her how his 34 year old virgin sister is managing herself sexually. He said, "she has diverted all her sexual energies towards studies."
It is unfortunate to see the stigma around female sexuality is rampant.
In a country as conservative as India, Barnwal is determined to teach young people about sex, rather than allowing them to learn from the internet.
Sex education is banned in many Indian states. Parents are lasing about, and you're not really preparing your young kids for a healthy sexuality. They're going to porn, they're going to movies which are highly misogynistic and they're learning from there that the man has an entitlement over the woman.Pallavi Barnwal - Indian sex educator and intimacy coach
In our films, women are stalked in the name of wooing, and they eventually say yes. The mainstream movie is basically driving home the message that it is okay to stalk a woman.Pallavi Barnwal - Indian sex educator and intimacy coach
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91425057_couple-at-home-young-adults-flirting-and-having-a-nice-time-at-home.html
More from Lifestyle
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age
CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam.Read More
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022
Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa).Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 July 2021
Listen to John's three book reviews for the week.Read More
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining'
Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits.Read More
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter
Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info.Read More
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job
'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.Read More
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid'
Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.Read More
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs
Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch.Read More