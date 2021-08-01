Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players





UK based Matt Hampson foundation is raising funds for disabled former South African rugby players through an online auction

The auction is taking place throughout the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa

The South African based Chris Burger Petro Jackson players fund will distribute the funds among disabled former players and their families

The players fund has been supporting disabled players and their families since 1980

Looking for some amazing rugby collectables while supporting the Players' Fund?

Scan the QR code or follow the link https://t.co/6BDAr0POFh pic.twitter.com/aJL95CFHUb — The Players' Fund (@playersfund_sa) July 30, 2021

Disabled former rugby players from across South Africa are set to benefit when two of the official charities of the Springboks and British & Irish Lions team up for a one-of-a-kind fundraising drive.

UK-based Matt Hampson Foundation has offered to assist South Africa’s Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund by raising at least £15 000 during an online auction that kicked off on 24th July and will run for the duration of the Springboks-British & Irish Lions Test series.

This really emphasises the ethos of rugby and the story of rugby, that no-one is ever left behind. If you are injured, there is an organisation that is willing to support you. Gail Baerecke - General manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund

Nelson Mandela always said that sport has the ability to change the world, and I think we all believe that. Gail Baerecke - General manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund

The Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund has been the pillar of support that seriously injured rugby players have turned to since 1980.

When a South African rugby player sustains a life changing injury to the head, neck or spine, the player's fund partners the player and their family on the journey of adapting to a “new normal”.

With over 100 recipients in South Africa, the players' fund works to uplift and encourage them to focus on their abilities rather than their disabilities, as they reintegrate themselves back into their families and communities.

Rugby is a contact sport. Injuries are going to happen. We need to be there and stand together and help each other and look after an injured rugby player. Gail Baerecke - General manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund

That brotherhood is there to make sure that no injury is ever left behind. The community of rugby takes care of their own. It doesn't matter which country you are in. We've even included Japan in the last international collaboration. We've help them establish a charity or fund like ours. Gail Baerecke - General manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund

Visit hambosauction.com to participate in the online auction, which will be will be live until the final whistle blows in the third Test on 7 August.

Memorabilia on auction include a Springbok jersey signed by the entire team; signed balls by the Springbok players and a 2009 British & Irish Lions jersey signed by the entire team.

