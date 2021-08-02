Manenberg cat killing investigation to zone in on pitbull owners says Saps





At least 27 cats have been slaughtered in a grim killing spree that has shocked residents of Manenberg

The Animal Welfare Society says it has “substantial, weighty evidence” linking a local man to the crimes - Saps say they're investigating pit bull owners who are believed to be feeding cat hearts to their dogs

Ash, one of Manenberg resident Faieza Jacobs's three cats, was found dead on 25 July 2021. Picture: Supplied

Almost a week since the Animal Welfare Society of SA spoke to CapeTalk about the killings of more than two dozen cats in Manenberg, a case has finally been opened with the police.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit last week Allan Perrins from the Animal Welfare Society of SA claimed that Saps in Manenberg had previously refused to open a case.

He also claimed the organisation was following up on a lead linking the crimes to a young man in the area 'with a history of brutality towards cats'.

Manenberg Police Station commander Colonel Sanele Zama joined Kiewit on air on Monday.

He says a case for prevention of cruelty to animals was opened on Friday.

We took three statements from complainants - someone from the SPCA and two residents whose cats were brutally killed. Colonel Sanele Zama, Station commander - Manenberg Police Station

It's very traumatizing for the complainants...we're taking it seriously. Colonel Sanele Zama, Station commander - Manenberg Police Station

Colonel Zama says one of the complainants told him her cats were 'like her children'

He says many of the animals killed had their hearts removed, as a result, he says, the police investigation will focus on those in the area who own pitbull dogs.

We suspect those parts are being fed to the dogs. Colonel Sanele Zama, Station commander - Manenberg Police Station

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Animal Welfare Society of SA on 021 692 2626 or 082 601 1761- you may remain anonymous.

RELATED: Manenberg cat serial killer continues killing spree – police not interested

RELATED: [PICS] Two cheetahs relocated from big cat sanctuary in Paarl ahead of release