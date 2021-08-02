Western Cape 30% of total Covid-19 infections - 'We're heading towards our peak'





Western Cape heads towards third wave Covid-19 peak, reports Dr Kariem

104% increase in hospital trauma cases this weekend compared to last weekend

Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

We are heading towards our peak in the Western Cape and that is important for people to take note and continue all the correct social measures. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

Our active cases are 39,400 this morning so that is climbing but what is encouraging is we are moving towards the peak so the rate of infections is slowing down - but we are not at the peak yet. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

He urges people to help keep the hospitals from being overwhelmed.

The trauma [cases] over the weekend was quite staggering when I compared the midday report yesterday - from Friday evening to midday yesterday, versus the same time period the weekend before, there was a 104% increase. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

Despite that, we coped over the weekend and managed to see all the trauma and Covid cases. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

But he urges for extra vigilance.

There seems to be a false sense of security. People seem to think that things are OK, that the lockdown level has decreased for the country so we can let our guard down. Some people even think because they have been vaccinated they can let their guard fown. Absolutely not. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

He says hospitals in the province have sufficient acute general and field hospital beds.

We have commissioned 528 of the potential 787 we can commission- that is 76% of our capacity there. we bring online more beds as the Covid numbers increase and the occupancy within those 528 beds is 82%. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health