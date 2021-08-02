Govt guidelines don't give firms 'carte blanche' to make Covid jabs mandatory
- In June, the department of labour released vaccination guidelines which some have interpreted as giving employers permission to impose mandatory vaccination policies
- Labour law expert Lauren Salt says that's not the case...click the link above to listen to her explanation of the guidelines.
Anti-vaxxers can breathe a sigh of relief.
It seems employers in South Africa will not have carte blanche to make Covid-19 vaccines compulsory among workers.
Last month the Department of Labour released its vaccination guidelines, interpreted by some as giving employers permission to introduce mandatory vaccination policies.
"What is critical is that we need to balance the needs and to take the dictates of collective bargaining and the need to keep employees healthy and businesses running. The Labour Relations Act emphasises the primacy of collective agreements. These guidelines are not intended as a substitute for collective agreements or agreed procedures between employers, their employer organisations and trade unions," said the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi.
Speaking to Lester Kiewit, labour law analyst at ENSAfrica Lauren Salt says the guidelines to not confer on employers the right to introduce blanket policies of mandatory vaccinations for staff.
That reading is completely incongruent with what the directive actually says.Lauren Salt, Labour law analyst -ENSAfrica
Salt says that in fact, the guidelines required all employers to carry out a risk assessment of their workplace.
That risk assessment must determine whether or not it is necessary to vaccinate certain employees.Lauren Salt, Labour law analyst -ENSAfrica
RELATED: Can your boss force you to get the Covid-19 vaccine?
Those employees, as Salt explains, would be ones who, because of their age, comorbidities, or nature of their work would need to be vaccinated due to the high risk of their contracting or passing on Covid-19.
On the basis of that [risk assessment], [employers would] then undertake the analysis of whether you would need to impose a vaccination policy.Lauren Salt, Labour law analyst -ENSAfrica
It certainly isn't carte blanch,e for an employer to say all 100 of my workers must be vaccinated.Lauren Salt, Labour law analyst -ENSAfrica
Currently, about 7.8 % of the population is partially vaccinated, with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde receiving his first jab in Mitchells Plain this past weekend.
RELATED: Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164136648_pro-vax-or-anti-vax-symbol-doctor-turns-a-cube-changes-words-anti-vax-to-pro-vax-.html?vti=nshw77vconhgd4ofjz-1-4
More from Local
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV
John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday.Read More
Manenberg cat killing investigation to zone in on pitbull owners says Saps
Lester Kiewit speaks to Colonel Sanele Zama from Manenberg Saps about the killing of more than two dozens cats in the area.Read More
Western Cape 30% of total Covid-19 infections - 'We're heading towards our peak'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to WCHD head of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem about the move towards the peak and increased trauma cases.Read More
Money too tight to mention? Should you dip into your retirement fund?
Refilwe Moloto delves into the pros and cons of withdrawing money from your retirement fund.Read More
Jowell: Wealthy men using schoolboy bullying to silence voices in Sea Point
Refilwe Moloto talks to Ward Councillor 54 Nicola Jowell who says this is an attempt to shut down those helping the homeless.Read More
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players
CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund.Read More
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach
Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers.Read More
Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week
The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will jump by 91c a litre at midnight on Wednesday.Read More
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022
Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa).Read More