Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final





Simone Biles will compete in the women's beam event final on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics

She withdrew from the competition last week, citing concerns about her mental health

Biles is the most decorated America gymnast with a combined total of 31 Olympic and World Championship medals

She won five gold medals at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

Simone Biles is set to return to the Ariake Gymnastics Centre to compete in the women's balance beam event final on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics confirmed.

"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athlete in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!" the national governing body said via a Twitter post.

Simone Biles cheered on her teammates after withdrawing from the Women’s Gymnastics Team Final ❤️



USA Gymnastics said Biles left because of a “medical issue.”



Ultimate teammate 👏 pic.twitter.com/E7AUjgN0xI — ESPN (@espn) July 27, 2021

Regarded as the greatest female gymnast of all time, Biles has a won 31 medals in her career, which includes five gold medals she won at the 2016 Olympics.

Last week she withdrew from the team final citing concerns about her mental health.

Beam is the last opportunity for Biles to compete in Tokyo, and possibly the last chance she has of winning another Olympic Medal.

She will be in action at 10h50 (CAT) on Tuesday 3 August