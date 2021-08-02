Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final
- Simone Biles will compete in the women's beam event final on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics
- She withdrew from the competition last week, citing concerns about her mental health
- Biles is the most decorated America gymnast with a combined total of 31 Olympic and World Championship medals
- She won five gold medals at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016
We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021
Simone Biles is set to return to the Ariake Gymnastics Centre to compete in the women's balance beam event final on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics confirmed.
"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athlete in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!" the national governing body said via a Twitter post.
Simone Biles cheered on her teammates after withdrawing from the Women’s Gymnastics Team Final ❤️— ESPN (@espn) July 27, 2021
USA Gymnastics said Biles left because of a “medical issue.”
Ultimate teammate 👏 pic.twitter.com/E7AUjgN0xI
Regarded as the greatest female gymnast of all time, Biles has a won 31 medals in her career, which includes five gold medals she won at the 2016 Olympics.
Last week she withdrew from the team final citing concerns about her mental health.
Simone Biles will compete in tomorrow's women's balance beam final at #Tokyo2020 #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 2, 2021
Beam is the last opportunity for Biles to compete in Tokyo, and possibly the last chance she has of winning another Olympic Medal.
She will be in action at 10h50 (CAT) on Tuesday 3 August
