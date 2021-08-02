Cabinet reshuffle: 'Most people you speak to in NWC say Zweli Mkhize must go'
- Rumours about a Cabinet reshuffle have been simmering for a while yet EWN's Tshidi Madia says Ramaphosa has said he needs time and space
- She says there appears to be a lack of clarity where Deputy President David Mabuza is and whether he has been briefed by the President about a reshuffle
- Madia says she has spoken to members of the ANC NWC and the consensus appears that suspended health minister, Zweli Mkhize must go
Speculation continues about President Cyril Ramaphosa undertaking a Cabinet reshuffle. Mandy Wiener says the rumour mill was rife that it would happen over the past weekend but Ramaphosa reportedly asked for time and space.
EWN Senior Politics Journalist Tshidi Madia says last week political commentators had thought the reshuffle was imminent.
We expected it around Sunday evening. I had previously been told we were waiting on the return of the deputy president [David Mabuza] whose whereabouts are a big issue. Is he in Russia? Is he back home? Somebody else said to me I can't give you the answer but I can tell you we are preparing for an engagement with the deputy president next week.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
Madia says she has had no clear answers from government except that an engagement with Mabuza was scheduled soon.
Does this mean he has been briefed by the Head of State about the Cabinet reshuffle and about Zweli Mkhize's fate? But we got no answers.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
She says the upcoming National Working Committee (NWC) meeting will have to deal with the issue around Mkhize and Digital Vibes. It will be the second time the NWC is addressing an issue around Mkhize.
Most people you speak to in the NWC say Zweli Mkhize must go, that it is too far gone and that he is out.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
What of the other ministers potentially on the chopping block especially in the security cluster? The likes of Ayanda Dlodlo and Bheki Cele have been bandied about.
And who would replace someone like Minister of State Security, asks Mandy?
The one name I must talk about is Senzo Mchunu, the public service and administration minister. Since last year his name has been mentioned around state security - somebody who is a well-known trusted confidante of the President.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Reporter - Eyewitness News
She says there are also that outside of traditional party circles who want to put their hand up and be considered, arguing it is time to look outside of the ANC.
