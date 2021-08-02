New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV
- BritBox is described as the 'go-to place' for the best in British entertainment and launches in SA on Friday
- It will cost R99 per month and offers shows such as Mr Bean, The Office, Poldark and Doc Martin
Fans of British television have just a few days to wait for a new streaming service which goes live in South Africa this week.
BritBox is a new online digital video subscription service, serving the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, and Australia and, from Friday, South Africa.
It's a joint venture between the BBC and ITV and will rival the likes of Netflix, Showmax, and Apple TV in offering viewers on-demand viewing of their favorite TV shows.
Neale Dennet from BritBox spoke to John Maytham about what subscribers can look forward to.
Some will come from the catalogs of the BBC and ITV and some new and exclusive titles which won't have been seen in South Africa before.Neale Dennet, New markets launch director - BritBox International
The vast majority of programming will be fully exclusive to BritBox from launch...very little of it you'll find on other services in South Africa.Neale Dennet, New markets launch director - BritBox International
There's no contract so you can drop out anytime if you like.Neale Dennet, New markets launch director - BritBox International
Subscribers to BritBox will be able to enjoy classic British TV shows such as Absolutely Fabulous, Broadchurch, Inspector Morse, Professor T, and The Office.
The new streaming service is also offering viewers a 7-day free trial.
THE COUNTDOWN HAS BEGUN⏳— BritBox South Africa (@BritBox_ZA) July 30, 2021
7 days to go...
Your favourite British TV, all in one place.
Go to https://t.co/bv50NmYpSs to find out more
.#BritBoxSA pic.twitter.com/0mHEr8TKnx
Source : Britbox.com
