Medupi Power Station finally complete after 14 years at a cost of R135 billion
- The final cost of Medupi will be R135 billion
- This will help the energy produced but will not yet end loadshedding says the Eskom spokesperson
Eskom has announced that the project has finally been completed, 14 years after construction began.
Mandy speaks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
Medupi Power Station has been completed 14 years later with this last unit turning commercial.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
He adds that this final unit has been contributing to the grid since 2020 and has now been certified to have met all legal regulations and safety requirements.
What does this mean for South Africans?
This means that the grid will be more reliable. We have more certainty that it is more reliable and will produce power closer to the way it was meant to be.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
We have however previously communicated to the people of South Africa that there were design defects built into the power station, and each and every one of those has to be switched off for 75 days to correct those boiler defects.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Currently, that is taking place with four units at Medupi meaning it performs at around 85% he explains.
They will then be able to operate at the full capacity for which they were designed.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
The initial budget for Medupi was R80 billion he says.
There were many changes to the design specifications which increased the price to the current R122 billion that has been spent so far, and by the end with all the contractors, the final budget will be R135 billion.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Source : eskom.co.za
