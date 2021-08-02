WhereWereYouWhen the Oceanos cruise ship sank in August 1991?





The Oceanos cruise ship sank off the coast of Coffee Bay on the afternoon of 4 August 1991

The ship's entertainers had to coordinate the rescue of 571 passengers after the captain and crew deserted the doomed ship in the middle of the night

221 passengers were hoisted off the ship's deck by helicopter after they ran out of lifeboats

All 571 passengers on board survived the ordeal

On 3 August 1991, the Oceanos set sail from East London, headed east for Durban.

The ship however never arrived in Durban.

By the following day, the Oceanos was a wreck at the bottom of the Indian Ocean.

Amazingly, all 571 people on board were saved, but the rescue didn't happen they way it should've.

One would think that when a passenger cruise liner sinks, the captain and crew will be the last to leave.

That was not the case with the Oceanos.

The cruise ship's entertainers found themselves coordinating the rescue in the middle of the night, during a storm, as the captain, Yiannis Avranas and his crew deserted the ship, with 571 people onboard.

By the next morning the Oceanos was adrift just off Coffee Bay, listing badly to its starboard side as a a frantic, civilian coordinated rescue ensued.

More than 200 passengers had to be hoisted off the deck by helicopters, as they ran out of lifeboats.

Pippa Hudson will host an hour long special on Wednesday 4 August from 1-2pm, to mark the 30th anniversary of the sinking, discussing the events that transpired on that fateful day by recalling one of the greatest rescues in maritime history.

Guests include Moss and Tracy Hills, the ship's entertainers who led the rescue, Chantelle Oosthuizen, a journalist and passenger on board the ship and Emlyn Brown, a shipwreck hunter who has seen the wreckage on the ocean floor.

Maritime lawyer Andrew Pike, who was part of the legal investigation into the Oceanos' fate, will also comment on the investigation that followed the sinking, and what it found.

Pike has written a book about the Oceanos, titled 'Against All Odds'.

