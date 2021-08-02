Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate'





The ANC appears unable to garner enough support to amend the Constitution to overtly allow for the expropriation of land without compensation

The debate has gone on for three years, “probably” to the ANC’s benefit, says Prof Hall

The ANC is pressing ahead with its attempts to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to explicitly allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

To succeed, it needs either the DA or EFF to vote with it to achieve the two-thirds majority required for it to pass in the National Assembly.

Neither party seem willing to side with the ANC with the EFF insisting that all land be put in the custodianship of the state in return for its support.

John Maytham spoke to Professor Ruth Hall of UWC's Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies about what now appears to be the abandonment of attempts to change Section 25 (scroll up to listen).

The ANC has never been wedded to nationalising all land… The middle-class doesn’t particularly want that… And poor people don’t find that the state is a very good landlord either… Professor Ruth Hall - Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies - UWC

The ANC is going to stick to its guns on this one… It’s true that the ANC resolution never said it will change the Constitution… The perception that there was a promise made in 2017… it will be a stick that he [Ramaphosa] will be beaten with… Professor Ruth Hall - Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies - UWC

I believe it can go through… The expropriation bill is totally aligned with the Constitution as it stands… It’s time for the ANC to put their cards on the table… People on the street have lost interest in this debate… Professor Ruth Hall - Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies - UWC

The bill lists five, quite extreme, situations where there will be no compensation… The truth is expropriation is not what has held us back… Professor Ruth Hall - Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies - UWC