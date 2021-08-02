Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert





Medupi Power station is now complete, according to Eskom, at a cost of R230 billion

Construction began in May 2007

It is the fourth-largest coal-fired power station in the world and the largest one that is dry-cooled

Medupi is not yet completed, despite Eskom’s announcement to the contrary, says energy expert Chris Yelland

Medupi Power Station – after 14 years and R230 billion – is completed, announced Eskom on Monday.

The last of Eskom's largest coal-fired power station’s generation units has finally come online, six years after the first one attained commercial operation status.

Medupi – the world’s largest dry-cooled power station - is designed to last for 50 years.

"This is an investment that will serve generations of the people of South Africa and power the economy for at least the next half-century,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

“The commercial operations status means that technical compliance to statutory, safety, and legal requirements have all been met."

“Eight hundred megawatts while lower than stage 1 load shedding, which is about 1000 megawatts, is still good news,” said energy expert Roger Lily.

“However, there is still an unfortunately serious concern and that is, although this new power station is up and running, many of the older ones are still troublesome.”

“This generation unit has been generating into these other groups for a year,” said another energy expert, Chris Yelland.

“So, the impact from one grid to the next is not going to be significant.”

The 4764-megawatt Medupi in Limpopo has been beset with glitches and skyrocketing costs since construction began in May 2007.

He is the energy advisor to civil action organisation Outa and MD at EE Business Intelligence.

It was supposed to be finished at the end of 2014… Chris Yelland, energy advisor - Outa

It’s not completed yet… Because there’s a lot of design rework to do… The units are performing well below par… They are not environmentally compliant… The task is not over… Chris Yelland, energy advisor - Outa

It’s more than two times over budget… The total project value will come to R230 billion… and don’t forget the cost to the economy… significantly greater than the cost overrun of the plant. Chris Yelland, energy advisor - Outa