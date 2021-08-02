Lockdown, riots interrupted economic recovery - Absa

Today at 04:50 Travel&Tourism: Insolvencies and liquidations in SA travel sector Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Jeremy Clayton - Executive Director at The President Hotel

125 125

Today at 05:10 Truce reached between Cape taxi associations Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Andile Kanyi - WC Provincial Spokesperson at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta)

125 125

Today at 05:46 Repairing damage to bank, replacing looted atm estimated to take two months Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Kumaran Selvarajalu - Head of Payments at Banking Association South Africa

125 125

Today at 06:10 Medupi project "completed" but what does it mean? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom

125 125

Today at 06:25 Dealing with breakouts due to wearing a mask Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr NOMPHELO GANTSHO - Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic

125 125

Today at 06:40 TECH TUESDAY: The impacts of ransomware Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Craig Rosewarne, Cyber Security Expert at Wolfpack Information Risk

125 125

Today at 07:07 Children in the firing line in Scottsdene's gang war Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Rob Bisset - Chairman of Kraaifontein CPF

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Port update following declaration of force majeure Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nqobile Ndlovu - Acting Terminal Manager: Cape Town Container Terminal

125 125

Today at 09:20 My Smart City The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Joao Manuel Zoio, CEO of Acumen Software.

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:45 Schools open - EE & DBE The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

vanessa le roux

125 125

Today at 10:05 Africa Report The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 10:15 Zahid Badroodien - burials The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 10:30 Food fraud - how do researchers detect adulteration? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Hesrie Van Heerden - Food scientist at FACTS (Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services)

125 125

Today at 11:05 South African women needing to abandon their babies don’t have safe options: this must change The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Whitney Rosenberg - Lecturer of Private Law at University of Johannesburg

125 125