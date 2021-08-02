Lockdown, riots interrupted economic recovery - Absa

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
#WhereWereYouWhen the Oceanos cruise ship sank in August 1991? Pippa Hudson will host an hour long special on Wednesday 4 August to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 2 August 2021 8:11 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Govt guidelines don't give firms 'carte blanche' to make Covid jabs mandatory Lester Kiewit asks labour lawyer Lauren Salt whether employers will be able to make vaccinations mandatory among workers. 2 August 2021 11:25 AM
View all Local
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
Medupi Power Station finally complete after 14 years at a cost of R135 billion Mandy Wiener talks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 2 August 2021 1:45 PM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'Most people you speak to in NWC say Zweli Mkhize must go' Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN senior politics journalist about the rumoured Cabinet changes and the fate of Zweli Mkhize. 2 August 2021 12:47 PM
View all Politics
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book "Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World". 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
Everything is going to get more expensive - Automobile Association Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard (Spokesperson at the Automobile Association) and independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 2 August 2021 6:57 PM
View all Business
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam. 1 August 2021 10:22 AM
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal. 1 August 2021 8:54 AM
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players' Fund. 1 August 2021 11:44 AM
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa's access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Africa
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book "Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World". 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
View all Opinion
Lockdown, riots interrupted economic recovery - Absa

2 August 2021 6:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Manufacturing
Absa Purchasing Managers
Miyelani Maluleke

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, an economist at Absa.

  • The ABSA PMI fell to 43.5 points in July (from June’s 57.4) to its weakest level since May 2020

  • Absa expects “a bit of a bounce” next month

Asif Raza, business owner in Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal lost his supermarket to the week of violence and looting. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Absa’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) suffered a record single-month decline of almost 14 points in July.

It’s now at its weakest level in 14 months.

The weak numbers reflect stricter lockdown regulations and recent unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The Absa PMI is a monthly survey of purchasing managers in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

It provides leading indications of business conditions in the sector.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Miyelani Maluleke, an economist at Absa (scroll up to listen).

The recovery we saw… being interrupted… due to a combination of shocks in July… This is the lowest we’ve seen since the hard lockdown last year…

Miyelani Maluleke, economist - Absa

We are optimistic that we should see a bit of a bounce… the rioting and looting have been brought under control… Lockdown restrictions have been lifted a bit…

Miyelani Maluleke, economist - Absa

It’s difficult to understand from this data, how much of the damage is permanent… That picture will emerge in the next few months…

Miyelani Maluleke, economist - Absa



More from Business

Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid

2 August 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'

2 August 2021 7:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Everything is going to get more expensive - Automobile Association

2 August 2021 6:57 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard (Spokesperson at the Automobile Association) and independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate'

2 August 2021 4:26 PM

John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies).

Read More arrow_forward

Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland

2 August 2021 3:32 PM

John Maytham interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, energy advisor to civil action organisation Outa.

Read More arrow_forward

Medupi Power Station finally complete after 14 years at a cost of R135 billion

2 August 2021 1:45 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Read More arrow_forward

Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week

31 July 2021 11:20 AM

The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will jump by 91c a litre at midnight on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour

30 July 2021 12:21 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

Read More arrow_forward

Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job

29 July 2021 9:04 PM

'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.

Read More arrow_forward

New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated

29 July 2021 8:20 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme.

Read More arrow_forward

