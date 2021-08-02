'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'
-
South Africa can plan – it just doesn’t execute well
-
The country needs plans for the short-term (“people are hungry now”), and for the long-term
-
The country has a skills problem, not a jobs problem
South Africa must seriously wrestle with the obstacles to economic growth, writes Vukani Mngxati (CEO at Accenture in Africa) in Business Day.
The country needs a “big, long-term plan” – and clear thinking on how and when it will be executed says Mngxati.
“We are gold medal winners when it comes to planning,” he says.
“But we often fail when it comes to competing in the final.”
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mngxati (scroll up to listen).
… We can’t just have good plans that are not executed… We as a country plan, plan and continue to plan. The real problem we have is our inability to execute… We just don’t do it!Vukani Mngxati, CEO - Accenture in Africa
You can’t run on long-term plans only. Because people are hungry today…Vukani Mngxati, CEO - Accenture in Africa
We know what the 'problem statement' is… the issue is execution…Vukani Mngxati, CEO - Accenture in Africa
I argue we don’t have a jobs problem. What we have is a skills problem… We need a joint partnership between the public and private sectors…Vukani Mngxati, CEO - Accenture in Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64920916_south-africa-economy-and-financial-market-growth-concept-3d-rendering.html
More from Business
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
Everything is going to get more expensive - Automobile Association
Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard (Spokesperson at the Automobile Association) and independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
Lockdown, riots interrupted economic recovery - Absa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, an economist at Absa.Read More
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate'
John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies).Read More
Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland
John Maytham interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, energy advisor to civil action organisation Outa.Read More
Medupi Power Station finally complete after 14 years at a cost of R135 billion
Mandy Wiener talks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week
The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will jump by 91c a litre at midnight on Wednesday.Read More
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour
Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle.Read More
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job
'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.Read More
More from Opinion
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate'
John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies).Read More
Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland
John Maytham interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, energy advisor to civil action organisation Outa.Read More
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco)
Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco.Read More
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job
'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.Read More
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday
John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo.Read More
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto
Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.Read More
SANDF in Mozambique: 'Not in our interest for neighbour to fall apart'
John Maytham interviews Helmoed Heitman, a military and defence analyst.Read More