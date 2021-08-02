'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'





South Africa can plan – it just doesn’t execute well

The country needs plans for the short-term (“people are hungry now”), and for the long-term

The country has a skills problem, not a jobs problem

South Africa must seriously wrestle with the obstacles to economic growth, writes Vukani Mngxati (CEO at Accenture in Africa) in Business Day.

The country needs a “big, long-term plan” – and clear thinking on how and when it will be executed says Mngxati.

“We are gold medal winners when it comes to planning,” he says.

“But we often fail when it comes to competing in the final.”

… We can’t just have good plans that are not executed… We as a country plan, plan and continue to plan. The real problem we have is our inability to execute… We just don’t do it! Vukani Mngxati, CEO - Accenture in Africa

You can’t run on long-term plans only. Because people are hungry today… Vukani Mngxati, CEO - Accenture in Africa

We know what the 'problem statement' is… the issue is execution… Vukani Mngxati, CEO - Accenture in Africa