Latest Local
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
#WhereWereYouWhen the Oceanos cruise ship sank in August 1991? Pippa Hudson will host an hour long special on Wednesday 4 August to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 2 August 2021 8:11 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Local
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
Medupi Power Station finally complete after 14 years at a cost of R135 billion Mandy Wiener talks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 2 August 2021 1:45 PM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'Most people you speak to in NWC say Zweli Mkhize must go' Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN senior politics journalist about the rumoured Cabinet changes and the fate of Zweli Mkhize. 2 August 2021 12:47 PM
View all Politics
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
View all Business
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam. 1 August 2021 10:22 AM
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal. 1 August 2021 8:54 AM
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund. 1 August 2021 11:44 AM
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Africa
Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland John Maytham interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, energy advisor to civil action organisation Outa. 2 August 2021 3:32 PM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government

3 August 2021 6:39 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape taxi violence
CATA
Codeta

Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela.
  • A truce has been reached between Cata and Codeta taxi associations
  • The associations have signed a legally binding agreement with government to a ceasefire and return to operations
  • The controversial B97 route will remain closed for now
Commuters wait for taxis on the station deck in Cape Town Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a truce among taxi associations following several weeks of engagements to quell the ongoing violence. Taxi associations Cata and Codeta have been warring over routes, in which more than 20 people were killed last month.

Mbalula has instructed all taxi operators to return to service.

What is the deal that has been struck?

It's basically government direction.

 Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations 

Sikhupela says the national transport department has taken a decision after the two associations were unable to come to an agreement among themselves.

We agreed to the decision.

 Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations 

What is the agreement related to the B97 route between Paarl and Bellville

The Paarl/Mbekweni route which is the bone of contention is still closed. No one is supposed to load passengers from Mbekweni to Belville.

 Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations 

I am told the violence there has subsided, there is no more violence on that particular route.

 Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations 

He says it is hoped that by the time this route is reopened the situation will have been resolved.

The negotiations between us and Cata have been stopped. The government is looking at a number of underlying issues...We were given an indication it could be wrapped up in the month of August.

 Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations 

Sikhupela says the closure of the route and the fallout have hit members hard financially in particular on their ability to afford their installments on vehicles.

The industry is not subsided and also due to the violence to the move by government to formalise this industry has been halted.

 Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations 

I don't even want to imagine the impact on the commuters because they are the most important part of this chain.

 Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations 

Codeta has been back in operation since last Thursday he says.

With 24 people killed in one month alone, will the associations abide by the directive to stop shooting?

That is a very unfortunate situation and that is exactly what the department told us. Most of those people were shot while travelling in our vehicles so we would always be committed to this ceasefire.

 Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations 



Share this:
