W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government
- A truce has been reached between Cata and Codeta taxi associations
- The associations have signed a legally binding agreement with government to a ceasefire and return to operations
- The controversial B97 route will remain closed for now
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a truce among taxi associations following several weeks of engagements to quell the ongoing violence. Taxi associations Cata and Codeta have been warring over routes, in which more than 20 people were killed last month.
Mbalula has instructed all taxi operators to return to service.
What is the deal that has been struck?
It's basically government direction.Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations
Sikhupela says the national transport department has taken a decision after the two associations were unable to come to an agreement among themselves.
We agreed to the decision.Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations
What is the agreement related to the B97 route between Paarl and Bellville
The Paarl/Mbekweni route which is the bone of contention is still closed. No one is supposed to load passengers from Mbekweni to Belville.Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations
I am told the violence there has subsided, there is no more violence on that particular route.Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations
He says it is hoped that by the time this route is reopened the situation will have been resolved.
The negotiations between us and Cata have been stopped. The government is looking at a number of underlying issues...We were given an indication it could be wrapped up in the month of August.Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations
Sikhupela says the closure of the route and the fallout have hit members hard financially in particular on their ability to afford their installments on vehicles.
The industry is not subsided and also due to the violence to the move by government to formalise this industry has been halted.Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations
I don't even want to imagine the impact on the commuters because they are the most important part of this chain.Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations
Codeta has been back in operation since last Thursday he says.
With 24 people killed in one month alone, will the associations abide by the directive to stop shooting?
That is a very unfortunate situation and that is exactly what the department told us. Most of those people were shot while travelling in our vehicles so we would always be committed to this ceasefire.Lesley Sikhupela, Secretary - Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
