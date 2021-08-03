6 tips to look after your skin while wearing a mask
- Mask-wearing is mandatory during the Covid-19 pandemic but it can cause skin breakouts, agrees Cape Town dermatologist
- Tips to take care of your skin while wearing a mask include moisturising and sticking to cotton fabric
We all have to wear our masks. But are you dealing with breakouts? Your mask may be playing a role in that. Dermatologist Dr Nomphelo Gantsho the Cape Skin Doctor explains the effects wearing a mask has on your skin and how to counter them so you can continue to wear your mask with minimal effects on your skin.
Dr Gantsho notes that skin breakouts are being experienced by her patients.
It is quite a common thing now, especially from people who say they never used to experience breakouts.Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic - Cape Dermatology Clinic
Masks are needing to be worn for much longer periods, she notes.
With the pandemic that is ongoing, people are trying to match their outfit with their face mask and then wear masks that are not breathable which causes a lot of problems.Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic - Cape Dermatology Clinic
Dr Gantsho provides a few tips from a dermatological perspective to prevent skin breakouts:
1. Use cotton rather than synthetic materials
2. Avoid masks that have been dyed
3. Avoid masks made of leather
4. Moisturise your skin before wearing a mask
5. For those with sensitive skin cotton is ideal
6. Change your face mask as often as possible
She highly recommends the surgical masks. She says cotton is breathable and these masks fit correctly over the mouth and nose.
It is not going to match your outfit but at least it is more breathable than the other fashionable options.Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic - Cape Dermatology Clinic
