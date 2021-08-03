Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes

3 August 2021 9:43 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Germany
Nazi concentration
Nazi
Nazi concentration camp
world war 2
2nd world war

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

- The unnamed suspect is accused of being involved in the murders of more than 3 500 people at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp

- Over 75 years since the end of World War Two, prosecutors in Germany are still trying to bring to justice those involved in Nazi war crimes

- Six million Jews were killed between 1941 and 1945 across German-occupied Europe during the Second World War

A 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard is set to stand trial for crimes allegedly committed at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin between 1942 and 1945.

The centenarian stands accused of assisting in the murders of some 3 518 prisoners more than 75 years ago.

He's an unnamed suspect so far...he worked at the camp for three years.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He was complicit in executions by firing squad and poisonous gas.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Prosecutors have ruled that the suspect is fit to appear in court and the trial is set to get underway in October.

It's only a couple of months ago that a case was dropped against a 96-year-old because he just wasn't up to it.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Prosecutors in Germany are still trying to bring to justice those involved in Nazi war crimes.

Last year a 93-year-old former guard was convicted of complicity in the murder of more than 5 000 prisoners.

Six million Jews were killed between 1941 and 1945 across German-occupied Europe during the Second World War, many of them while being held at concentration camps run by the Schutzstaffel.

RELATED: Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist

RELATED: Woman punches croc to save twin sister




3 August 2021 9:43 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Germany
Nazi concentration
Nazi
Nazi concentration camp
world war 2
2nd world war











