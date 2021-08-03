That's way more than 10%... generous customer gives Simply Asia staff R6000 tip
- The unnamed customer added the generous gratuity to his R453 bill- Staff at the popular Asian food chain say they initially thought it was a mistake
- Restaurants have been particularly badly hit since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic
Staff at the Durbanville branch of Asian eatery Simply Asia were left simply stunned when a customer left a very generous tip.
After racking up a modest bill of R453 the big-hearted patron added a R6 000 gratuity to the
Taking to social the popular restaurant chain tweeted the news by way of an 'appreciation post'.
"Our Durbanville store was in for a big surprise and treat when one of our loyal customer’s [SIC] left a R500 tip for each staff member on duty. A total of R6000."
Group general manager Enzo Cocca tells CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit staff initially thought it was a mistake.
I think initially the staff thought it was a mistake, but it wasn't.Enzo Cocca, Group general manager - Simply Asia
This was a husband and wife, with a son and daughter and they came for a sit-down meal.Enzo Cocca, Group general manager - Simply Asia
Cocca says the family are regular customers and asked for the details not to be made public.
They insisted they remain anonymous.Enzo Cocca, Group general manager - Simply Asia
They left the restaurant without wanting any recognition whatsoever.Enzo Cocca, Group general manager - Simply Asia
Appreciation post: Our Durbanville store was in for a big surprise and treat when one of our loyal customer’s left a R500 tip for each staff member on duty. A total of R6000. We are grateful for the generous contribution made to the store and staff during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/3LpCxf4Rw6— Simply Asia (@SimplyAsia_SA) August 2, 2021
Cocca admits the last 18 months have been tough on staff and says the gesture was a wonderful way to recognise their hard work.
It's affected the waiters badly because they rely on the inflow from tips.Enzo Cocca, Group general manager - Simply Asia
Ever since the tip was given on Friday night, the whole vibe in the store amongst the staff has been different.Enzo Cocca, Group general manager - Simply Asia
