4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare'

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg capetalk-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:15
On the couch - Key case to court around naming and shaming on social media
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronwyn Pithey
Today at 13:33
Travel -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Othmane Zolati
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - can parents help treat childhood anxiety and depression?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Jenny Rose
Today at 14:50
Music with Gigi Lamayne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gigi Lamayne
Today at 15:10
Karsten Warholm beats his own world record
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 15:20
Feelings of 'emptiness' and your mental health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shona Joyce Herron
Today at 15:40
Police failure to deal with constant violation of Covid rules in Retreat neighbourhood
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Swart
Today at 16:05
Building bridges between communities in Phoenix
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Arde - Journalist at Mercury
Today at 16:20
Treasury considers allowing withdrawals from pension savings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maya Fisher-French
Today at 16:55
SA awards patent for AI-generated invention
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Eric van der Vyver
Today at 17:20
Rassie Erasmus summoned to World Rugby hearing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Book: Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Sebba
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Backlog cleared, operations back to normal after cyber attack says Transnet Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nqobile Ndlovu at Transnet about the crippling cyberattack which created a massive backlog at the port 3 August 2021 12:35 PM
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene. 3 August 2021 11:15 AM
4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. 3 August 2021 10:58 AM
View all Local
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
Medupi Power Station finally complete after 14 years at a cost of R135 billion Mandy Wiener talks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 2 August 2021 1:45 PM
View all Politics
Draw money from any ATM – right now, it won’t cost more if it’s not your bank Africa Melane interviews Kumaran Selvarajalu, Head of Payments at the Banking Association South Africa. 3 August 2021 12:07 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
View all Business
6 tips to look after your skin while wearing a mask Refilwe Moloto talks to dermatologist Dr Nomhelo Gantsho about how to prevent breakouts and discomfort while wearing masks. 3 August 2021 10:27 AM
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam. 1 August 2021 10:22 AM
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal. 1 August 2021 8:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund. 1 August 2021 11:44 AM
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare'

3 August 2021 10:58 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Covid-19 vaccination
vaccine hesitancy
Jody Boffa
breakthrough infection
Centre for Rural Health

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

  • Covid-19 vaccines are wildly successful at preventing death and serious disease from Covid-19

  • 8 out of 10 vaccinated people won’t get it – those who do will suffer a milder version of Covid and will be less likely to pass it on

  • More than four billion doses have gone into arms around the world, negative reactions remain extremely rare

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

Vaccinating against Covid-19 provides excellent – not perfect – protection.

The sheer numbers of infections mean thousands of breakthrough cases are a statistical certainty – i.e., you can still get Covid, it’s just far less likely.

Also, getting Covid when you’re vaccinated is not the same as getting Covid when you’re unvaccinated.

Frequently asked questions we get from listeners:

  • Does getting infected after vaccination mean you can infect others, and given your greater immunity, could it mean that the virus you pass on is stronger, or possibly mutated?

  • How does vaccination lead to herd immunity if we can still get infected and pass it on?

  • Vaccinations, mutations, and herd immunity - how does it work?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (scroll up to listen).

You don’t want to die. You want to reduce your chances of getting it in the first place by a large, large margin… 80% of people who get vaccinated won’t catch it… If you get it, you get it to less of a degree… You’re much less likely to pass it on… It improves the situation for everyone involved.

Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

The Delta variant… it’s so much more infectious…

Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

If you have less virus in your body, there’s less virus to mutate. The more it proliferates, the more likely that somewhere along the line it will mutate…

Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

I have in-laws that are not vaccinated, and they are at risk! … You have to think about the collective… It’s also to protect those around us… It’s two seconds of your life and for us all to get our lives back would just be beautiful, wouldn’t it?

Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

The jab takes a few weeks to be effective… For some people, and it’s very rare, the vaccine doesn’t work… Negative reactions are extremely rare… There are billions of people who’ve received the jab now…

Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal



3 August 2021 10:58 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Covid-19 vaccination
vaccine hesitancy
Jody Boffa
breakthrough infection
Centre for Rural Health

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour

30 July 2021 12:21 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid'

29 July 2021 1:01 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

United States donates 5.66-million Pfizer vaccine doses to South Africa

28 July 2021 1:54 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Nicholas Crisp, the Health Department's Deputy Director-General.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases

28 July 2021 9:17 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…

27 July 2021 3:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

26 July 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

26 July 2021 8:33 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated

23 July 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is ending

23 July 2021 12:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town

21 July 2021 3:28 PM

Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with Cape Town-based Biovac to make their jab locally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government

Local Politics

Draw money from any ATM – right now, it won’t cost more if it’s not your bank

Business

4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare'

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Death toll in Phoenix violence has risen to 36 - Cele

3 August 2021 11:51 AM

Kids, teens won't receive COVID vaccinations anytime soon, says Health Dept

3 August 2021 10:57 AM

DA: Security cluster ministers must be fired if Parly inquiry finds them wanting

3 August 2021 10:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA