4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare'





Covid-19 vaccines are wildly successful at preventing death and serious disease from Covid-19

8 out of 10 vaccinated people won’t get it – those who do will suffer a milder version of Covid and will be less likely to pass it on

More than four billion doses have gone into arms around the world, negative reactions remain extremely rare

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

Vaccinating against Covid-19 provides excellent – not perfect – protection.

The sheer numbers of infections mean thousands of breakthrough cases are a statistical certainty – i.e., you can still get Covid, it’s just far less likely.

Also, getting Covid when you’re vaccinated is not the same as getting Covid when you’re unvaccinated.

Frequently asked questions we get from listeners:

Does getting infected after vaccination mean you can infect others, and given your greater immunity, could it mean that the virus you pass on is stronger, or possibly mutated?

How does vaccination lead to herd immunity if we can still get infected and pass it on?

Vaccinations, mutations, and herd immunity - how does it work?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (scroll up to listen).

You don’t want to die. You want to reduce your chances of getting it in the first place by a large, large margin… 80% of people who get vaccinated won’t catch it… If you get it, you get it to less of a degree… You’re much less likely to pass it on… It improves the situation for everyone involved. Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

The Delta variant… it’s so much more infectious… Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

If you have less virus in your body, there’s less virus to mutate. The more it proliferates, the more likely that somewhere along the line it will mutate… Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal

I have in-laws that are not vaccinated, and they are at risk! … You have to think about the collective… It’s also to protect those around us… It’s two seconds of your life and for us all to get our lives back would just be beautiful, wouldn’t it? Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health - University of KwaZulu-Natal