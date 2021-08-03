9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) chair, Rob Bisset after a nine-year-old girl was left fighting for her life after being struck by a bullet in gang crossfire.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Bisset says it is important for the community to assist in defeating the gang-related activity in the area.

It is something the community needs to stand up against druglords. Having Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups helps communicate with the CPF and brings it to our attention in a bigger way. Rob Bisset, Chair - Kraaifontein CPF

He says the CPF in Kraaifontein has a Facebook page that people can message.

The brigadier and the SAPS members that I know in Kraaifontein are doing their part in a big way. Rob Bisset, Chair - Kraaifontein CPF

Bisset acknowledges that gang leaders helping out community members financially makes the situation difficult.

Especially during these times when many have lost jobs due to Covid. They don't have food on their plate and some people can give you food then you are going to support them. But in the long run, it does not serve them. Rob Bisset, Chair - Kraaifontein CPF

I have heard from the brigadier himself that the little girl is making progress. Rob Bisset, Chair - Kraaifontein CPF