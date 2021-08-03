Streaming issues? Report here
Backlog cleared, operations back to normal after cyber attack says Transnet

3 August 2021 12:35 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Transnet

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nqobile Ndlovu at Transnet about the crippling cyberattack which created a massive backlog at the port

- Last week Transnet was hit by a massive cyber-attack, forcing it to switch to manual systems

- The ports and rail utility was forced to declare force majeurefollowing the attack, which created a huge backlog

The Port of Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

The force majeure which crippled operations at Transnet last week has been lifted and the backlog cleared says the rail and ports utility.

IT systems at Transnet were subject to a massive cyberattack, forcing the company to revert to manual operations resulting in a major backlog.

Dozens of trucks were backed up around some of the country's largest ports and vessels left stranded in the docks.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham on Thursday, the Exporters Club Western Cape called the situation 'dire' and described how some vessels had started to bypass Cape Town.

But on Tuesday, Transnet chief logistics manager Nqobile Ndlovu told Refilwe Moloto their systems are back online.

We have managed to clear the backlog. If you drive through Duncan Road, you will see there is no more congestion.

Nqobile Ndlovu, Chief Logistics Manager, Transnet Port Terminals

Ndlovu says they are currently operating on a turnaround time of six days.

We are coming from having about nine vessels waiting outside and we've managed to get that down to three.

Nqobile Ndlovu, Chief Logistics Manager, Transnet Port Terminals

Ndlovu says they are hopeful of getting operations back to normal by the end of this week.

We should be able to export all the cargo which is intended for the export market

Nqobile Ndlovu, Chief Logistics Manager, Transnet Port Terminals

Seven days of operation were lost and over 10 000 containers were delayed as a result of the cyber-attack.

RELATED: Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town'




