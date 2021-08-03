Draw money from any ATM – right now, it won’t cost more if it’s not your bank





You can, until the end of September, draw money from any bank’s ATM without incurring “Saswitch” charges

The industry has lost 1400 ATMs, which it estimates will take two months to replace

It is a crime to use dye-stained banknotes

Generic of FNB ATM-Banking and Finance sector. Image: EWN

Banks in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are still determining the extent of the damage of the vandalism and looting that took place recently.

It will take two months to replace the 1400 destroyed ATMs, according to an industry estimate.

Rioters have partially or wholly damaged 269 bank branches.

Africa Melane interviewed Kumaran Selvarajalu, Head of Payments at the Banking Association South Africa (scroll up to listen).

Some ATMs can be recovered… However, replacing an ATM will take two months… Mobile ATMs will go to areas where cash drawers are concentrated, such as Sassa areas… Kumaran Selvarajalu, Head of Payments at the Banking Association South Africa

You can for a period of two months [from 1 August to 30 September] go to any ATM and you won’t incur additional charges… Kumaran Selvarajalu, Head of Payments at the Banking Association South Africa

It’s dangerous to use dye-stained notes if you have them… They are not legal… Kumaran Selvarajalu, Head of Payments at the Banking Association South Africa