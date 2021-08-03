Draw money from any ATM – right now, it won’t cost more if it’s not your bank
-
You can, until the end of September, draw money from any bank’s ATM without incurring “Saswitch” charges
-
The industry has lost 1400 ATMs, which it estimates will take two months to replace
-
It is a crime to use dye-stained banknotes
Banks in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are still determining the extent of the damage of the vandalism and looting that took place recently.
It will take two months to replace the 1400 destroyed ATMs, according to an industry estimate.
Rioters have partially or wholly damaged 269 bank branches.
Africa Melane interviewed Kumaran Selvarajalu, Head of Payments at the Banking Association South Africa (scroll up to listen).
Some ATMs can be recovered… However, replacing an ATM will take two months… Mobile ATMs will go to areas where cash drawers are concentrated, such as Sassa areas…Kumaran Selvarajalu, Head of Payments at the Banking Association South Africa
You can for a period of two months [from 1 August to 30 September] go to any ATM and you won’t incur additional charges…Kumaran Selvarajalu, Head of Payments at the Banking Association South Africa
It’s dangerous to use dye-stained notes if you have them… They are not legal…Kumaran Selvarajalu, Head of Payments at the Banking Association South Africa
Source : EWN
More from MyMoney Online
Tax on investments 101: 'Legally pay as little as possible to Sars'
Africa Melane interviews Certified Financial Planner Kobus Kleyn (Financial Planning Institute of South Africa).Read More
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.Read More
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it
Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria.Read More
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'...
Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev.Read More
‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler
Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.Read More
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".Read More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More