'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag
- Buitendag won silver for Team SA in the first ever surfing event at the Olympics
- She announced her retirement from professional surfing after the Olympics
- Buitendag will now dedicate more time working with a local NGO in her community of George in the southern Cape
South Africa's silver surfer, Bianca Buitendag is still in disbelief that she has an Olympic medal hanging around her neck.
The 27 year old Buitendag who hails from George in the Southern Cape won silver in the first ever surfing event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
She was beaten to the top step of the podium by the USA’s Carissa Moore who became the sport’s first-ever Olympic gold medalist.
Buitendag says she delayed her retirement from professional surfing with the hope of competing and possibly winning a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
I was actually going to retire a few years back, then they announced that surfing was included at the Olympics, so it really messed up my retirement plans.Bianca Buitendag - Olympic silver medalist
It (Olympic games) was definitely a goal, I just told myself I can't let that opportunity slip, and I'm glad I didn't.Bianca Buitendag - Olympic silver medalist
I wasn't expecting anything going to the Olympics. Just arriving there was a dream come true. One heat lead to the next. A whole lot of things aligned, with the challenging typhoon conditions, it gave me more of a chance against the big names. A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still quite surprised.Bianca Buitendag - Olympic silver medalist
SILVER!!! 🥈 Bianca Buitendag takes the silver medal in women's surfing with gold going to No1 seed and 4x world champion Carissa Marks of the USA 14.93 to 8.46#TeamSA #tokyo2020— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2020) July 27, 2021
I obviously wanted to end my career on a high note and the Olympics obviously gave me that opportunity. I'm very satisfied with that decision, and that's not going to change anytime soon.Bianca Buitendag - Olympic silver medalist
Buitendag credits her late father who passed away in 2015 as having a massive influence on her love for the sport of surfing.
She says his death gave her a new perspective about life.
RELATED: I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist)
Getting good results in a competition wasn't as significant. It didn't carry as much weight as it previously did. I felt like there was a bit more to life than surfing. It gave me a better perspective, looking at life as whole because I used to get very upset if I lose.Bianca Buitendag - Olympic silver medalist
Now that she's retired from professional surfing, Buitendag says she'll assist the Christian NGO, Life Community Services in her home-town of George.
I've never been more excited about something in my entire life. It's an organisation that I've been involved in since high school for the last ten years. It's Life Community Services in George. They cater for children in an holistic way. They've got feeding scheme, education is a major part. They've got foster homes. They cater for all the needs in our local community.Bianca Buitendag - Olympic silver medalist
A lot of people idolise an athlete's life. there are obviously major disadvantages. You get removed from your family quite young. You've obviously got a very demanding schedule, and you're in a different time zone every three weeks. I experienced that first hand, which made me more grateful for what a normal lifestyle has.Bianca Buitendag - Olympic silver medalist
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
