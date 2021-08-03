Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care

3 August 2021 1:14 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Momentum
Retirement funds
retirement savings

Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds.
Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag.

Last week National Treasury announced it was in discussions with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) about a proposal for limited withdrawals from retirement funds under specific circumstances for those losing part of their income during the Covid pandemic.

At the same time, government wants to ensure the preservation of savings in the country to avoid liquidity problems, notes The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.

South Africans do not have the best track record of savings she adds.

Mandy talks to Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate Nashalin Portrag about how to prevent a rush on retirement funds.

When we heard that we were cautiously optimistic about how retirement funds can help struggling members at this time.

Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate

In terms of the announcement from the finance ministry, we definitely do applaud their very prudent approach because there needs to be guardrails and concessions in place. Such an implementation needs to be done with great care.

Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate

He says withdrawing from pension funds can have dire long-term consequences for members who are saving for retirement.

For many South Africans, their only savings are retirement funds.

Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate

It is crucial to ensure that short-term rewards are not outweighed by long-term costs, he notes.

He emphasises that one useful aspect of the Momentum Umbrella Fund is a pension-backed home loan which is a way for members to access retirement savings for home loans or renovations.

This works really well because there are clear frameworks and controls in place to manage the process.

Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate

If you are going down the road of early access it is important to have parameters and controls in place. We can start adapting our processes and educating members.

Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate

He says this is crucial in helping members avoid long-term pain when they reach retirement.

We welcome compulsory preservation as one of the controls as an incentive to encourage members to keep their retirement savings invested when changing jobs.

Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate

It is really important for people to start saving early to improve what is really quite a bleak retirement savings outcome in the country.

Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
