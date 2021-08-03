World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Rassie Erasmus summoned to World Rugby hearing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Book: Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Sebba
3 August 2021 1:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika.

  • SA Rugby boss Rassie Erasmus is in hot water for publicly criticising the referee after the Springboks’ first test against the British and Irish Lions

  • It was a masterstroke by Erasmus, says sports reporter Philasande Sixaba

  • Sixaba expects World Rugby to come down hard on Erasmus

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

RELATED: Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…'

Rassie Erasmus will face a misconduct hearing for his comments about referee Nic Berry after the first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

Erasmus released an hour-long video days before the second test in which he methodically pointed out mistakes made by Berry.

"World Rugby condemns any public criticism of their [match officials] selection, performance or integrity,” the governing body said.

"There is no place for abuse of match officials in Australian Rugby," commented Rugby Australia.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika (scroll up to listen).

It’s very strange, developments off the field… It was a much-needed airing of frustrations… If it wasn’t Rassie Erasmus… it would’ve been somebody else…

Philasande Sixaba, sports reporter - Newzroom Afrika

I suspect World Rugby is going to be punitive… to send out a message…

Philasande Sixaba, sports reporter - Newzroom Afrika

It was a calculated move [by Erasmus] … This was one of those masterstrokes…

Philasande Sixaba, sports reporter - Newzroom Afrika



