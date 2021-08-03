World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee





SA Rugby boss Rassie Erasmus is in hot water for publicly criticising the referee after the Springboks’ first test against the British and Irish Lions

It was a masterstroke by Erasmus, says sports reporter Philasande Sixaba

Sixaba expects World Rugby to come down hard on Erasmus

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus.

Rassie Erasmus will face a misconduct hearing for his comments about referee Nic Berry after the first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

Erasmus released an hour-long video days before the second test in which he methodically pointed out mistakes made by Berry.

"World Rugby condemns any public criticism of their [match officials] selection, performance or integrity,” the governing body said.

"There is no place for abuse of match officials in Australian Rugby," commented Rugby Australia.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika (scroll up to listen).

It’s very strange, developments off the field… It was a much-needed airing of frustrations… If it wasn’t Rassie Erasmus… it would’ve been somebody else… Philasande Sixaba, sports reporter - Newzroom Afrika

I suspect World Rugby is going to be punitive… to send out a message… Philasande Sixaba, sports reporter - Newzroom Afrika