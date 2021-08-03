Landmark 'name and shame' rape case due before courts next week





- In March, Reverend Dolley-Major named her alleged rapist after growing impatient with repeated delays in the church's internal investigative process.

- The alleged perpetrator was granted an interim 'gagging order' after filing an urgent application at the Western Cape High Court in March 2021.

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

A landmark case due before the courts next week and related to rape allegations made by an Anglican priest against a fellow priest due could have far-reaching consequences.

The case of Booysen vs Dolley balances the right to free speech with the right of an accused to be considered innocent until proven guilty.

In March Reverend June Dolley-Major named her alleged rapist on the steps of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town and on her social media accounts.

The accused then filed an urgent application at the Western Cape High Court to have a so-called gag order issued.

The Womxn’s Legal Centre has been given permission to join the case as an amicus curiae or 'Friend of the court'.

Advocate Bronwyn Pithey joined CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson on Tuesday to talk about the significance of the case, which she says is a very 'useful' one to watch.

This case is probably representative of a number of other cases that are currently in our courts. Advocate Bronwyn Pithey

Reverend June Dolley-Major has publically named Mr Booysen for sexual assault and raping her. Advocate Bronwyn Pithey

He took umbrage to this and approached the High Court in order to get an interdict to silence her. Advocate Bronwyn Pithey

Booysen was successful in obtaining an interim interdict, which has had the effect of preventing Dolley-Major from talking about the alleged incident.

Dolley-Major says the rape took place at the Grahamstown Seminary 19 years ago.

