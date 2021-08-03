Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Rassie Erasmus summoned to World Rugby hearing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Book: Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Sebba
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Landmark 'name and shame' rape case due before courts next week Pippa Hudson talks to Advocate Bronwyn Pithey about the landmark case known as Booysen vs Dolley, due before the courts next week. 3 August 2021 3:04 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
Backlog cleared, operations back to normal after cyber attack says Transnet Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nqobile Ndlovu at Transnet about the crippling cyberattack which created a massive backlog at the port 3 August 2021 12:35 PM
View all Local
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene. 3 August 2021 11:15 AM
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
View all Politics
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds. 3 August 2021 1:14 PM
View all Business
4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. 3 August 2021 10:58 AM
6 tips to look after your skin while wearing a mask Refilwe Moloto talks to dermatologist Dr Nomhelo Gantsho about how to prevent breakouts and discomfort while wearing masks. 3 August 2021 10:27 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika. 3 August 2021 1:04 PM
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!

3 August 2021 3:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Ross Tucker
Tokyo Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Karsten Warholm
400-metre hurdles
hurdles

John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

  • Norway’s Karsten Warholm won gold in the 400-metre hurdles on Tuesday in a world record time of 45.94 seconds

  • Last month, he smashed the world record that stood for 29 years

  • His time would make him a national champion in a flat 400-metre race in many countries, according to sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker

© spotpoint74/123rf.com

Norway's Karsten Warholm broke his own world record on Tuesday, thereby claiming gold in the 400-metre hurdle event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Warholm (25) crossed the line in 45.94 seconds, a full 0.8 seconds faster than his own world record time of 46.7 seconds that he set last month.

The world record he broke in July stood for 29 years.

Rai Benjamin (USA) came second with a time of 46.17 seconds, the second-fastest time ever.

John Maytham interviewed independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker (scroll up to listen).

The improvement in the 400-metre hurdles world record is the biggest we’ve seen in the last few generations…

Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

The time that Warholm ran yesterday is fast enough to be the national champion in the flat 400 in many countries around the world! … I couldn’t believe it when I saw it!

Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

There are some records that are absolutely stagnant… We’re in a phase… driving human performance to a new level…

Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

Athletes say it feels like running on air… it’s bouncier… it’s definitely helping, they reckon by 1%...

Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist



3 August 2021 3:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Ross Tucker
Tokyo Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Karsten Warholm
400-metre hurdles
hurdles

More from Sport

'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag

3 August 2021 1:56 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee

3 August 2021 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final

2 August 2021 11:52 AM

The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players

1 August 2021 11:44 AM

CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach

31 July 2021 2:12 PM

Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village

31 July 2021 12:19 PM

Tatjana Schoenmaker's Olympic team mates greeted her with a rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome after she won swimming gold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo

30 July 2021 3:28 PM

John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…'

30 July 2021 2:34 PM

"Hello, Warren? It’s Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco)

30 July 2021 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday

29 July 2021 3:36 PM

John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings

3 August 2021 4:51 PM

John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid

2 August 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'

2 August 2021 7:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate'

2 August 2021 4:26 PM

John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland

2 August 2021 3:32 PM

John Maytham interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, energy advisor to civil action organisation Outa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco)

30 July 2021 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job

29 July 2021 9:04 PM

'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday

29 July 2021 3:36 PM

John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

29 July 2021 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet'

29 July 2021 9:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government

Local Politics

Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!

Sport Opinion

Draw money from any ATM – right now, it won’t cost more if it’s not your bank

Business

EWN Highlights

Cele: 112 illegal firearms discovered in Phoenix following unrest

3 August 2021 4:27 PM

Half of EU vaccinated as COVID returns to China's Wuhan

3 August 2021 4:18 PM

Mbalula: We will ensure commuters have transport despite closure of taxi routes

3 August 2021 3:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA