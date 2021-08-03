Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!
-
Norway’s Karsten Warholm won gold in the 400-metre hurdles on Tuesday in a world record time of 45.94 seconds
-
Last month, he smashed the world record that stood for 29 years
-
His time would make him a national champion in a flat 400-metre race in many countries, according to sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker
Norway's Karsten Warholm broke his own world record on Tuesday, thereby claiming gold in the 400-metre hurdle event at the Tokyo Olympics.
Warholm (25) crossed the line in 45.94 seconds, a full 0.8 seconds faster than his own world record time of 46.7 seconds that he set last month.
The world record he broke in July stood for 29 years.
Rai Benjamin (USA) came second with a time of 46.17 seconds, the second-fastest time ever.
John Maytham interviewed independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker (scroll up to listen).
The improvement in the 400-metre hurdles world record is the biggest we’ve seen in the last few generations…Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist
The time that Warholm ran yesterday is fast enough to be the national champion in the flat 400 in many countries around the world! … I couldn’t believe it when I saw it!Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist
There are some records that are absolutely stagnant… We’re in a phase… driving human performance to a new level…Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist
Athletes say it feels like running on air… it’s bouncier… it’s definitely helping, they reckon by 1%...Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist
More from Sport
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag
Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020Read More
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee
Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika.Read More
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final
The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental health.Read More
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players
CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund.Read More
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach
Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers.Read More
[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village
Tatjana Schoenmaker's Olympic team mates greeted her with a rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome after she won swimming gold.Read More
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo
John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene.Read More
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…'
"Hello, Warren? It’s Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?"Read More
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco)
Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco.Read More
