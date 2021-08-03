Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!





Norway’s Karsten Warholm won gold in the 400-metre hurdles on Tuesday in a world record time of 45.94 seconds

His time would make him a national champion in a flat 400-metre race in many countries, according to sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker

© spotpoint74/123rf.com

Norway's Karsten Warholm broke his own world record on Tuesday, thereby claiming gold in the 400-metre hurdle event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Warholm (25) crossed the line in 45.94 seconds, a full 0.8 seconds faster than his own world record time of 46.7 seconds that he set last month.

The world record he broke in July stood for 29 years.

Rai Benjamin (USA) came second with a time of 46.17 seconds, the second-fastest time ever.

John Maytham interviewed independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker (scroll up to listen).

The improvement in the 400-metre hurdles world record is the biggest we’ve seen in the last few generations… Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

The time that Warholm ran yesterday is fast enough to be the national champion in the flat 400 in many countries around the world! … I couldn’t believe it when I saw it! Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

There are some records that are absolutely stagnant… We’re in a phase… driving human performance to a new level… Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist