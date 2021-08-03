Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) wants its cut of money flowing to and from Limpopo businessman and alleged VBS Mutual Bank fixer, Kabelo Matsepe.
Matsepe, along with his 13 co-accused, faces more than 180 charges including theft, fraud, money laundering, corruption and racketeering.
On Tuesday, the High Court in Pretoria provisionally granted the sequestration order against Matsepe requested by Sars.
RELATED: Pauli van Wyk: Alleged ringleaders of VBS looting caught
"Sars says it is owed R61 million in income tax and VAT for the 2015-to-2018 tax periods" writes Pauli van Wyk in the Daily Maverick.
This also includes non-declaration penalties and interest for non-payment.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the investigative journalist from Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit.
This relates to money laundering and alleged stolen funds. Kabelo Matsepe describes himself as a Limpopo businessman that is linked to the ANC.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
The first investigative report... back in 2018 described him rather as a front for Danny Msiza, the Limpopo leader in the ANC and also showed that he funneled R35 million out of VBS Mutual Bank (gratuitous payments) that he describes as 'commission'.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Van Wyk notes that Daily Maverick was denied access to Tuesday's virtual hearing, which she says is in breach of certain sections of the Constitution.
It infringes on the rights of all people of South Africa to access of information and we will go to the courts and to the Chief Justice and to Sars with this in terms of a complaint.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Matsepe was sort of the fixer between the municipalities and VBS Mutual Bank so Sars... asked the High Court to grant a provisional sequestration order so as to claw back the money that was owed to Sars in terms of tax because Kabelo Matsepe did not declare any of the tax that he owed.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
So whether they are legitimate commissions or not, unfortunately he's got a declaration problem with Sars!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Sars' Criminal and Illicit Economy Activities division... told Matsepe in a letter dated November 2020 that his actions looked like tax evasion... and then said, because you did not answer us and because you made no objection to the assessments... these have now become final assessments and therefore we can see from your assets versus your liabilities that you will not be able to pay your tax and therefore we are going to ask for your sequestration.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Listen to van Wyk also detailing the progress of criminal proceedings against Matsepe:
More from Business
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget
Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.Read More
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout
Bruce Whitfiled interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work.Read More
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings
John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French.Read More
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.Read More
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care
Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds.Read More
Draw money from any ATM – right now, it won’t cost more if it’s not your bank
Africa Melane interviews Kumaran Selvarajalu, Head of Payments at the Banking Association South Africa.Read More
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
More from Politics
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war
Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene.Read More
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government
Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela.Read More
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate'
John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies).Read More
Medupi Power Station finally complete after 14 years at a cost of R135 billion
Mandy Wiener talks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Cabinet reshuffle: 'Most people you speak to in NWC say Zweli Mkhize must go'
Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN senior politics journalist about the rumoured Cabinet changes and the fate of Zweli Mkhize.Read More
Western Cape 30% of total Covid-19 infections - 'We're heading towards our peak'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to WCHD head of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem about the move towards the peak and increased trauma cases.Read More
Jowell: Wealthy men using schoolboy bullying to silence voices in Sea Point
Refilwe Moloto talks to Ward Councillor 54 Nicola Jowell who says this is an attempt to shut down those helping the homeless.Read More
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter
Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info.Read More
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC
Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta.Read More