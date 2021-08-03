Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Landmark 'name and shame' rape case due before courts next week Pippa Hudson talks to Advocate Bronwyn Pithey about the landmark case known as Booysen vs Dolley, due before the courts next week. 3 August 2021 3:04 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Local
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe. 3 August 2021 6:54 PM
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene. 3 August 2021 11:15 AM
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
View all Politics
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group. 3 August 2021 8:32 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfiled interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
View all Business
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds. 3 August 2021 1:14 PM
4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. 3 August 2021 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika. 3 August 2021 1:04 PM
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfiled interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group. 3 August 2021 8:32 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
View all Opinion
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income

Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) wants its cut of money flowing to and from Limpopo businessman and alleged VBS Mutual Bank fixer, Kabelo Matsepe.

Matsepe, along with his 13 co-accused, faces more than 180 charges including theft, fraud, money laundering, corruption and racketeering.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Pretoria provisionally granted the sequestration order against Matsepe requested by Sars.

RELATED: Pauli van Wyk: Alleged ringleaders of VBS looting caught

"Sars says it is owed R61 million in income tax and VAT for the 2015-to-2018 tax periods" writes Pauli van Wyk in the Daily Maverick.

This also includes non-declaration penalties and interest for non-payment.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the investigative journalist from Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit.

This relates to money laundering and alleged stolen funds. Kabelo Matsepe describes himself as a Limpopo businessman that is linked to the ANC.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

The first investigative report... back in 2018 described him rather as a front for Danny Msiza, the Limpopo leader in the ANC and also showed that he funneled R35 million out of VBS Mutual Bank (gratuitous payments) that he describes as 'commission'.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

Van Wyk notes that Daily Maverick was denied access to Tuesday's virtual hearing, which she says is in breach of certain sections of the Constitution.

It infringes on the rights of all people of South Africa to access of information and we will go to the courts and to the Chief Justice and to Sars with this in terms of a complaint.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

Matsepe was sort of the fixer between the municipalities and VBS Mutual Bank so Sars... asked the High Court to grant a provisional sequestration order so as to claw back the money that was owed to Sars in terms of tax because Kabelo Matsepe did not declare any of the tax that he owed.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

So whether they are legitimate commissions or not, unfortunately he's got a declaration problem with Sars!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Sars' Criminal and Illicit Economy Activities division... told Matsepe in a letter dated November 2020 that his actions looked like tax evasion... and then said, because you did not answer us and because you made no objection to the assessments... these have now become final assessments and therefore we can see from your assets versus your liabilities that you will not be able to pay your tax and therefore we are going to ask for your sequestration.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

Listen to van Wyk also detailing the progress of criminal proceedings against Matsepe:




