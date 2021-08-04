How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season





Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy, and inclusion advocate talks us through how you can earn a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season.

1. The first way to get money back from the receiver of revenue is to submit your RA or Retirement Annuity Tax Contribution Certificate.

Regardless of whether or not you actually earn more than R300,000 per annum and would ordinarily not need to do your tax submission, if you have a Retirement Annuity, make sure you do submit your tax returns because some fantastic news is when you contribute to your retirement annuity the contributions are tax-deductible. Tsungai Masendeke, Certified Financial Planner

These tax-deductible retirement annuity contributions mean you get money back when you submit your tax return!

2. Submit Medical Aid Tax Certificate

The second low-hanging fruit would be your medical aid contribution. These can also contribute to your 13th cheque. Tsungai Masendeke, Certified Financial Planner

3. Consult a tax practitioner for advice

Masendeke says a registered tax practitioner will assess your entire portfolio.

Allow them to look at all the opportunities for either a tax deduction or where you can reduce your expenses against any income you get during the year, or find ways to get cashback from SARS. Tsungai Masendeke, Certified Financial Planner

The key mandate for a tax practitioner is where can I be saving on taxes. What can I submit to SARS that will either help me? Tsungai Masendeke, Certified Financial Planner

4. Invest the money you get back from Sars in a tax-free savings account

Don't just spend the money you get back, advises Masnedeke.