There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore

4 August 2021 9:55 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Sea Point
atlantic seaboard
homelessness in Cape Town

Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations.

There is a wave of concern and fear washing over residents of the Atlantic Seaboard, as the conflict between two opposing groups reportedly escalates.

RELATED: Jowell: Wealthy men using schoolboy bullying to silence voices in Sea Point

RELATED: Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore, about their meeting with the Sea Point police for an update on a probe into the dealings of what they brand as a cabal promoting racism and an anti-poor agenda in the area.

Dugmore says an area like Sea Point reflects the enormous differences within communities in Cape Town.

As in many areas of Cape Town and South Africa more broadly, the Atlantic Seaboard compromises a mix of very wealthy people, middle-class, working-class, and the very poor, says Dugmore.

Issues around social housing have always been an issue in a community like Sea Point. The context of all of this is why we ended up at the police station.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

You could summarise it as a very different worldview held by different people in how you deal with homelessness.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

He acknowledges that Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell has a difficult job.

She has to deal with people on the one hand who just believe that there is no place for homeless people in Sea Point and that they should be shipped out...and others who I would broadly describe as more compassionate and more humanitarian.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

The unfortunate thing in our view, with all the evidence we have available, is that there definitely appears to have been a cabal operating in Sea Point, following the first view, against homeless people - and in some cases quite violently so.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

He recalls the instance where resident Peter Wagenaar, involved in helping to feed the homeless during the hard lockdown in 2020, had his car bombed in the early hours of the morning by unknown assailants on motorbikes.

RELATED: Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

RELATED: Mouille Point petrol bombed car is being turned into a symbol of hope

We got called by quite a few people there about what some people called a hit list - a list of people that had been identified, and we would argue by this cabal, as being undesirable within Sea Point - whether they were too compassionate, mostly women, helping the homeless and described as socialists and do-gooders.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

RELATED: Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online

There is a real concern and for us, as the ANC we felt we needed to go to the police station as ask one, what is the progress with regard to the investigation into the bombing of Mr Wagenaar's car?

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

Secondly, he says they queried from SAPS why a case of charges for slashing a resident's tires was dropped.

There were charges against one of the alleged cabal members for slashing tires. Why were these charges withdrawn? That might be an NPA issue.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

A black female resident in the area had her tires slashed, funeral flowers left outside her door, elaborates Dugmore, in what he suggests was an attempt to intimidate her into moving away.

Dugmore says they asked SAPS about the list.

They said if anyone on that list wants to come forward and make a statement and feels threatened and intimidated, they should do so.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

He says there are real opportunities to bring all people of Sea Point together with the prospect of low-income housing options, are being lost.

My concern is that while there is this climate of fear being instigated by a cabal, we are losing sight of how to help the councillor to do this....for people who say we have lived and worked here for 20 years and we would also like to do a rent to buy option like at Tafelberg for instance.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

We must not be distracted. We need to be strong. I believe they are a minority...I don't believe the cabal represents the majority of people in Sea Point at all. But their actions are resulting in attempts by those who really want to pull the community together and make it sustainable for rich and poor, middle and working-class to be undermined.

Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape

He says this is why the police need to follow up on cases and ensure people feel safe.




