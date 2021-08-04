New personal safety app sends help instantly, you just need to shake your phone
- iFearLess is a new personal safety app, which can be activated simply by shaking or even dropping your mobile handset
- The app uses cutting edge technology to provide subscribers to the service with a 'bodyguard on demand'
A new App looks set to revolutionize security and armed response in South Africa.
iFearLess is unique in that it doesn't require the user to open the app for it to be activated.
It works simply at the touch of a button, or even just the shake of your phone.
Michael Brown is executive director at iFearLess and describes it as an 'instant bodyguard on demand'.
So if you feel threatened or unsafe, the app will activate an alert either by pushing a button, literally shaking it, or dropping it on the ground.Michael Brown, Executive - iFearLess
That's where it's different from other apps, if you don't have time to open the app, you literally drop your phone and that alert is automatically activated.Michael Brown, Executive - iFearLess
Once activated, says Brown, the app connects to a network of 170 security providers who've teamed up with iFearLess.
Within minutes, by your side, you'll have your own security personnel or your instant bodyguard.Michael Brown, Executive - iFearLess
The app works on any Smartphone with geolocation capabilities, says Brown.
Another nifty feature is the automatic video recording which kicks in once the App is activated.
Your device automatically takes a 20-second video and sound clip of exactly what's happening in that situation.Michael Brown, Executive - iFearLess
The footage captured can later be used to, for example, identify an assailant.
But what if you accidentally trigger the App?
Brown says that in the event of an accidental activation you can cancel the response by providing your personal security details.
The App can be purchased via GooglePlay and the Apple Store and cost between R35 for a basic package up to R250 for a family of up to 5 people.
RELATED: See video of what triggered your security alarm, even if you aren't near it!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50873798_portrait-of-young-black-woman-walking-and-listening-to-music-on-city-street.html
More from Local
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers
Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking.Read More
Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar'
Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio.Read More
'I have too many enemies to even quantify' - Jeremy Vearey
Lester Kiewit is joined from an undisclosed location by former top cop Jeremy Vearey to talk about his book Into Dark Water.Read More
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'
Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz.Read More
Media to blame for fuelling racism claims in Phoenix says resident's forum
Lester Kiewit speaks to Quinton Kippen of the Concerned Residents Forum in Phoenix where 36 people were killed last month.Read More
There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore
Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations.Read More
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…
Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ.Read More
Nearly 90% of businesses destroyed in looting were SMMEs and 7% will not reopen
Africa Melane talks to Lings Naidoo of Redflank about the research results.Read More
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget
Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More