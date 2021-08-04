New personal safety app sends help instantly, you just need to shake your phone





- iFearLess is a new personal safety app, which can be activated simply by shaking or even dropping your mobile handset

- The app uses cutting edge technology to provide subscribers to the service with a 'bodyguard on demand'

© burdun/123rf.com

A new App looks set to revolutionize security and armed response in South Africa.

iFearLess is unique in that it doesn't require the user to open the app for it to be activated.

It works simply at the touch of a button, or even just the shake of your phone.

Michael Brown is executive director at iFearLess and describes it as an 'instant bodyguard on demand'.

So if you feel threatened or unsafe, the app will activate an alert either by pushing a button, literally shaking it, or dropping it on the ground. Michael Brown, Executive - iFearLess

That's where it's different from other apps, if you don't have time to open the app, you literally drop your phone and that alert is automatically activated. Michael Brown, Executive - iFearLess

Once activated, says Brown, the app connects to a network of 170 security providers who've teamed up with iFearLess.

Within minutes, by your side, you'll have your own security personnel or your instant bodyguard. Michael Brown, Executive - iFearLess

The app works on any Smartphone with geolocation capabilities, says Brown.

Another nifty feature is the automatic video recording which kicks in once the App is activated.

Your device automatically takes a 20-second video and sound clip of exactly what's happening in that situation. Michael Brown, Executive - iFearLess

The footage captured can later be used to, for example, identify an assailant.

But what if you accidentally trigger the App?

Brown says that in the event of an accidental activation you can cancel the response by providing your personal security details.

The App can be purchased via GooglePlay and the Apple Store and cost between R35 for a basic package up to R250 for a family of up to 5 people.

RELATED: See video of what triggered your security alarm, even if you aren't near it!